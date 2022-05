Yankees superstars Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton became the first Yankees trio to each hit nine homers in the first 31 games of the season. Any time you break a Yankees record, you’re doing something right. While power numbers have decreased across baseball, the same cannot be said for the Yankees’ trio. Even the 1927 team that featured all-time greats Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig couldn’t accomplish this feat. Ruth, 714 career homers, and Gehrig, 493 career homers, didn’t have a third teammate with enough power numbers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO