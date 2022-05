Danielle Larracuente was born to play a cop. The actress, the daughter of two retired NYPD officers, was recently cast as rookie Paulina Calderon in "Bosch: Legacy." "This is such a big milestone for me," the 30-year-old told Fox News Digital. "It’s been a dream come true for my parents in a way to let them see me like them and represent their stories. And I learned a lot of tips from them before I was on set.

