Bayonne, NJ

Davis declares victory; Ashe-Nadrowski says it’s too close to call

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 3 days ago
In the 2022 Bayonne municipal election, incumbent Mayor James Davis and his council slate have declared victory. Meanwhile City Council President and mayoral candidate Sharon-Ashe Nadrowski has said it’s still too close to call. And with the outstanding votes left, if a high enough percentage of them break for Ashe-Nadrowski, a...

