District Heights, MD

Employee shot in District Heights robbery, police say

 3 days ago
Police in District Heights are investigating an armed robbery that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. District Heights police officers were called to the 6100 block of Marlboro Pike for a reported robbery. When officers arrived on scene, they found an employee had been shot during the...

WUSA9

Police identify woman fatally shot Friday in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 48-year-old woman that happened in Northeast D.C. Police identified the woman killed as Christine Chase. Chase does not have a fixed address, MPD says. On Friday around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Raum...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Woman, Man Killed in DC Shootings: Police

A woman and a man were killed and another man was injured in three separate shootings Friday in Washington, D.C., police said. The Metropolitan Police Department was called to the first shooting in the 200 block of Upshur Street about 5:25 p.m. Officers initially found evidence of a shooting but no victim, police said.
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed at Anne Arundel County McDonald's

CROFTON, Md. - Authorities say a man was shot and killed Friday morning at a McDonalds in Anne Arundel County. Police responded to the restaurant in the 1100 block of Crain Highway in the Crofton area around 9:30 a.m. where they found a 23-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say...
wfmd.com

Two People Left Dead After Shooting In Germantown

One victim was 21, the other was 16. Germantown, Md. (NS) – Two people died in Germantown after a shooting. Montgomery County Police say Cesar Segovia, 16, of Gaithersburg and Jeffrey Akowuah, 21, of Germantown died after a shooting in the 19,600 block of Crystal Rock Drive on Wednesday.
dcwitness.org

Document: Deadly Shooting in Northeast, DC

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Northeast, DC. At approximately 9:37 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, NE, for the report of a shooting, according to a press release. There, they found 25-year-old Delonte Harrison suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries the next day.
mymcmedia.org

Police Investigate Stabbing in Gaithersburg; Suspect in Custody

At approximately 2:54 p.m Thursday., the Gaithersburg and Montgomery County Police Departments responded to the area of S Frederick Avenue and Education Boulevard for the report of a stabbing. The suspect is in police custody and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to...
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville shopping center

Rockville City police were called to a shopping center to investigate a report of an assault Wednesday afternoon, May 11, 2022. An individual told officers they had been the victim of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking lot of the Fallsgrove Village Center at 1:28 PM, according to crime data.
mocoshow.com

Crystal Rock Drive Homicide Update

A 21-year-old male from Germantown and a 16-year-old male from Gaithersburg are deceased following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the 19600 block of Crystal Rock Drive. At approximately 4:20 p.m., 5th District officers responded to Holy Cross Germantown Hospital in the 19800 block of Observation...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ffxnow.com

Reported armed robbery in Tysons leads to I-495 police pursuit

(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Fairfax County police were pulled into a chase on I-495 during rush hour after a reported armed robbery in Tysons yesterday afternoon (Wednesday). Two men and a woman allegedly stole several pairs of shoes from a person who had agreed to meet them to sell property in the 1900 block of Old Gallows Road around 5:30 p.m.
WJLA

19-year-old man shot by stepfather at restaurant in Federal Hill, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old man was shot by his stepfather Friday at a restaurant in the city's Federal Hill section, Baltimore police said. City Councilman Eric Costello, who represents the area, said the person was shot around 4 p.m. at SweetPeaz Southern Kitchen in the 1000 block of South Charles Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital. He was shot and the chest and his condition was described as serious, police said.
CBS Baltimore

Police ID Homicide Victim Found At Scene Of Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend. Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said. Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday. Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com

Body found at vacant home in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a vacant home in South Baltimore on Friday. At approximately 12:01AM, Southern District patrol officers received a call in reference to a dead body inside of a vacant dwelling in the 1800 block of Wilhelm Street.
Washington, DC
