Hutchinson, KS

Annual Law Day forum May 17

 3 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson chapter of the NAACP and HutchCC are hosting their Annual Law Day Forum on May 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Shears...

Hutch Post

Kan. AG renews request for court to block health worker vaxx mandate

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt asked the U.S. Supreme Court to once again review the legality of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, which is causing disruption in the healthcare workforce, particularly in small, rural communities, according to a statement from Schmidt's office. Schmidt,...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Abortion rights backers rally in Kansas City, across the nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights took to the streets across America on Saturday to make clear their anger at the prospect that the Supreme Court will soon strike down the constitutional right to abortion. Cries of “My body, my choice” rang out as activists committed to fighting for what they called reproductive freedom.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hutch Post

Biden signs bill to expand Topeka’s Brown vs Board historic site

WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland joined President Biden as he signed the Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park Expansion and Redesignation Act into law today, providing for inclusion of additional related sites in the National Park System to reflect a more complete story of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision outlawing segregation in public schools in 1954, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Interior.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. effort to improve computer science education signed into law

TOPEKA — A new law signed Tuesday by Gov. Laura Kelly seeks to promote computer science education in Kansas schools. The measure enacts the Promoting Advancement in Computing Knowledge Act, which requires each secondary school to offer at least one computer science course beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Alternatively, those schools operating under a school district can submit a plan to the State Board of Education describing how the district intends to offer a computer science course and when they intend to offer it.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KDHE: 29 additional COVID deaths and 2,847 new cases

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,847 new coronavirus cases in Kansas since Friday, May 6, for a total of 780,892 cases. The state reported 29 additional COVID-19 deaths in the past week for a total of 8,720. Kansas is providing fewer updates of its data about...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Human Relations Commission to meet Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Human Relations Officer Dave Sotelo plans to update the Human Relations Commission on his efforts to increase diversity on local boards and commissions as part of their regular meeting on Wednesday. Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho is holding up city board nominations until a new...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Baldetti now Chief Quality Officer at Hutchinson Regional

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) announced Tuesday at Dr. Nick Baldetti has been named its’ Chief Quality Officer. In this role, Dr. Baldetti will coordinate with internal and executive team members to set and monitor system-wide goals for the health care system. Baldetti received a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Local law enforcement agencies donate equipment to Ukraine

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Haven and McPherson police departments were two of a handful of state law enforcement agencies to make donations of protective equipment to Ukrainian military forces. Among the protective equipment being donated were approximately 300 vests and 50 helmets. The equipment varies in size and level...
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Mayor: Efficiency study was 'waste of money'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho wasn't pleased with the results of the Raftelis Group study presented last month. "That study was probably a colossal waste of money," Piros de Carvalho said. "It was $80,000 and scores and scores of hours of staff time over the course of several months just to tell us that we run a pretty lean operation in comparison to other cities."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Obee school sale being held up by sewer issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The sale of the Obee school property has run into another snag as of a few weeks ago, according to Hutchinson Airport Manager Pieter Miller. "They have agreed to the lease that we offered them for the property just to the west side of the school there," Miller said. "The snag at this point is that property also includes, I mean, the school itself includes a force main sewer line that runs through the airport and ties into the city's sanitary sewer system over here at the intersection of 4th and Airport Road. I guess the lift station grinder pump, whatever it is, wasn't working the way it was and it was looking to be pretty expensive to get that working the way that it is, so they were exploring their options of what they would be able to do."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

18th Street near Sterling to close 1 day next week

STERLING, Kan. — KDOT says a portion of 18th Street east of Sterling is expected to be closed for several hours on Wednesday, May 18, as part of ongoing work on the K-14 realignment. The part being closed is on 18th Street between Avenue V and Avenue U in...
STERLING, KS
Hutch Post

Multiple fatalities in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A gunman wearing military-style clothing and body armor opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Details on the number of additional...
BUFFALO, NY
Hutch Post

Wedel named Impact Award winner for USD 312

HAVEN, Kan. — Outgoing Haven USD 312 Superintendent Clark Wedel has been named the fourth quarter Impact Award winner for the district. Wedel will be leaving USD 312 at the end of June. The nomination stated that Wedel has been a strong leader in many areas during his time...
HAVEN, KS
Hutch Post

Commencement this weekend for area high schools

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Commencement ceremonies for high schools across the area continue this weekend. Pretty Prairie High School's graduation is at 10 a.m. Saturday. Nickerson High School's graduation is at 11 a.m. Saturday. Buhler High School's graduation is at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Inman High...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

