ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Area students earn certificates from HutchCC and HCTEA

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Among those that graduated at the commencement ceremonies at Hutchinson Community College May 6 were 36 area high school students that earned Technical Certificates of Completion or Associate of Applied Science Degrees from the...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Commencement this weekend for area high schools

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Commencement ceremonies for high schools across the area continue this weekend. Pretty Prairie High School's graduation is at 10 a.m. Saturday. Nickerson High School's graduation is at 11 a.m. Saturday. Buhler High School's graduation is at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Inman High...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Signing Day marks the start of career paths

HUTCHINSON, Kan. —The 2022 Signing Day for technical education programs through HutchCC and Hutchinson Career and Technical Education Academy was Thursday morning at the Stringer Fine Arts Center at Hutchinson Community College. Travis Riebel with the Hutchinson Career and Technical Education Academy is glad to have an event for...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. effort to improve computer science education signed into law

TOPEKA — A new law signed Tuesday by Gov. Laura Kelly seeks to promote computer science education in Kansas schools. The measure enacts the Promoting Advancement in Computing Knowledge Act, which requires each secondary school to offer at least one computer science course beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Alternatively, those schools operating under a school district can submit a plan to the State Board of Education describing how the district intends to offer a computer science course and when they intend to offer it.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Baldetti now Chief Quality Officer at Hutchinson Regional

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) announced Tuesday at Dr. Nick Baldetti has been named its’ Chief Quality Officer. In this role, Dr. Baldetti will coordinate with internal and executive team members to set and monitor system-wide goals for the health care system. Baldetti received a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nickerson, KS
City
Buhler, KS
City
Inman, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Education
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Hutch Post

Dragons win national golf title for second straight year

ODESSA, Texas – One year ago when the Hutchinson Community College men’s golf team won its first national team championship, the Blue Dragons’ final-round lead dwindled from 12 to two strokes with six holes remaining. There was no such drama on Friday at the Odessa Country Club.
ODESSA, TX
Hutch Post

18th Street near Sterling to close 1 day next week

STERLING, Kan. — KDOT says a portion of 18th Street east of Sterling is expected to be closed for several hours on Wednesday, May 18, as part of ongoing work on the K-14 realignment. The part being closed is on 18th Street between Avenue V and Avenue U in...
STERLING, KS
Hutch Post

Obee school sale being held up by sewer issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The sale of the Obee school property has run into another snag as of a few weeks ago, according to Hutchinson Airport Manager Pieter Miller. "They have agreed to the lease that we offered them for the property just to the west side of the school there," Miller said. "The snag at this point is that property also includes, I mean, the school itself includes a force main sewer line that runs through the airport and ties into the city's sanitary sewer system over here at the intersection of 4th and Airport Road. I guess the lift station grinder pump, whatever it is, wasn't working the way it was and it was looking to be pretty expensive to get that working the way that it is, so they were exploring their options of what they would be able to do."
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Bruce
Hutch Post

Meagher up for interim position with City of Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will be asked to approve former Reno County Administrator Gary Meagher as its interim City Manager. Meagher will take over for Jeff Cantrell, whose contract was not renewed by the council during a special meeting last week. Meagher retired from the Council...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Smallville 5K and 1 mile events set for June 18

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Rec will once again host the Smallville 5K and Superhero one mile races downtown. This year's event will once again coincide with the Smallville Festival on June 18. Registration is $25 for those over 16 and $20 for those 15 and younger. Registration is due by June 15.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

HutchCC wins Wednesday over Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT – The Hutchinson Community College baseball team extended its winning streak and streak of scoring 10 or more runs to seven games each on Wednesday and took a 1-0 series lead over the Fort Scott Greyhounds in the opening series of the Region VI Baseball Tournament at Lions Field.
FORT SCOTT, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#High School#Hutchinson Buhler#Trinity Catholic#Hctea#Hutchcc#Automotive Collision#Refinishing Repair#Refinishing Technology#Abby Winkelman Automotive
Hutch Post

Biden signs bill to expand Topeka’s Brown vs Board historic site

WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland joined President Biden as he signed the Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park Expansion and Redesignation Act into law today, providing for inclusion of additional related sites in the National Park System to reflect a more complete story of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision outlawing segregation in public schools in 1954, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Interior.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Surge win Thursday over Naturals

Springdale, Arkansas – The Wind Surge defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 10-4 on Thursday evening in game three of their six-game series. Wichita leads the series 2-1. The Surge jumped out to the early lead with a three run third inning with a two-run double from Matt Wallner. Spencer Steer crushed his fifth homer of the season, 109 mph off his bat in the fifth to extend the lead to 4-0.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

American Tabs Barnard Player of the Year, Highlighting Regular Season Awards

GREENVILLE, N.C. - Sophomore Addison Barnard has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, it was announced Wednesday afternoon. The American released its regular season awards, highlighted by the second straight Shocker to earn Player of the Year honors after Sydney McKinney won the award in 2021. Wichita State placed eight on the all-conference teams, tied for the most of any school with UCF.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Hutch Post

Kan. school locked down after expelled student returns to school

SEWARD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following an incident at USD 480 in Liberal. Just before 1p.m. Wednesday, police were notified that the Liberal High School, 1611 West 2nd Street, had been placed in lock down, according to a media release. While investigating the incident it...
LIBERAL, KS
Hutch Post

Peace Officers Memorial service held Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Once again, local law enforcement gathered to remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty with the annual Peace Officers Memorial ceremony. Opening remarks were made by Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell. This year, the guest speaker was once again Retired...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KDHE: 29 additional COVID deaths and 2,847 new cases

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,847 new coronavirus cases in Kansas since Friday, May 6, for a total of 780,892 cases. The state reported 29 additional COVID-19 deaths in the past week for a total of 8,720. Kansas is providing fewer updates of its data about...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KBI: Suspect hospitalized after shooting on Kan. highway

CHASE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) are investigating shooting that occurred early Friday morning along Kansas Highway 150 in Chase County, according to a media release from the agency. Just 6:15 a.m., the Chase...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy