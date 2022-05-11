ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Hospice and Homecare to hold Kids Kamp

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hospice & Homecare of Reno County is once again offering a program for young children who are grieving the loss of a loved one. The “Space to Grieve” Kids Kamp is...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Items sought for New Educator Welcome Bags program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Each year, the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce provides a program that welcomes new teachers to the area. The Chamber is looking for members to help support educator discounts for the 2022-2023 school year by donating 150 items to the New Educator Welcome Bags program. The...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Salvation Army's Hutchinson Donut Eating Contest June 4

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army is holding a donut eating contest June 4 in Hutchinson. Donuts are a Salvation Army tradition. "During World War I, the Salvation Army sent ladies over to serve comfort food like cakes and pies," said Major Paul James with the Salvation Army in Hutchinson. "They didn't have all the resources, as you can imagine. Sometimes you have a good plan, but the resources aren't always there. They got creative, and they figured they could make donuts. They made it in the helmets of the servicemen that were over there and they got termed the nickname, donut lassie and the men that were serving during World War I and World War II came back, and they were called doughboys."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

18th Street near Sterling to close 1 day next week

STERLING, Kan. — KDOT says a portion of 18th Street east of Sterling is expected to be closed for several hours on Wednesday, May 18, as part of ongoing work on the K-14 realignment. The part being closed is on 18th Street between Avenue V and Avenue U in...
STERLING, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno County, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
County
Reno County, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Hutch Post

Baldetti now Chief Quality Officer at Hutchinson Regional

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS) announced Tuesday at Dr. Nick Baldetti has been named its’ Chief Quality Officer. In this role, Dr. Baldetti will coordinate with internal and executive team members to set and monitor system-wide goals for the health care system. Baldetti received a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher up for interim position with City of Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will be asked to approve former Reno County Administrator Gary Meagher as its interim City Manager. Meagher will take over for Jeff Cantrell, whose contract was not renewed by the council during a special meeting last week. Meagher retired from the Council...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Authorities locate remains of a drowning victim at Kansas lake

Geary County Sheriff's Department authorities have recovered the remains of a man last seen swimming to shore in Milford Lake on April 30. With help from Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Parks Division, members of the Geary County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Sheriff's Office / Junction City Fire Department dive team recovered the remains of Jesse Paul Sockness, 41, of Lawrence. The recovery occurred after boaters saw his body floating in the water about 300 yards north of where Sockness was suspected of entering the water. The location was in the Curtis Creek area on the west side of Milford Lake.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Hospice And Homecare#Hospice Homecare#Cosmosphere#United Way Of
Hutch Post

Peace Officers Memorial service held Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Once again, local law enforcement gathered to remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty with the annual Peace Officers Memorial ceremony. Opening remarks were made by Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell. This year, the guest speaker was once again Retired...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Commencement this weekend for area high schools

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Commencement ceremonies for high schools across the area continue this weekend. Pretty Prairie High School's graduation is at 10 a.m. Saturday. Nickerson High School's graduation is at 11 a.m. Saturday. Buhler High School's graduation is at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Inman High...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

1 dead, 3 injured after Kan. motorcyclist strikes accident scene

SEDGWICK COUNTY—One person died and three others were injured in two separate accident just after 2a.m. Saturday in Wichita. The initial 911 call reported a single vehicle had rolled over in the eastbound lanes in the 6600 Block of Kellogg near Armour with two people inside, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Hutch Post

Obee school sale being held up by sewer issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The sale of the Obee school property has run into another snag as of a few weeks ago, according to Hutchinson Airport Manager Pieter Miller. "They have agreed to the lease that we offered them for the property just to the west side of the school there," Miller said. "The snag at this point is that property also includes, I mean, the school itself includes a force main sewer line that runs through the airport and ties into the city's sanitary sewer system over here at the intersection of 4th and Airport Road. I guess the lift station grinder pump, whatever it is, wasn't working the way it was and it was looking to be pretty expensive to get that working the way that it is, so they were exploring their options of what they would be able to do."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KDHE: 29 additional COVID deaths and 2,847 new cases

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,847 new coronavirus cases in Kansas since Friday, May 6, for a total of 780,892 cases. The state reported 29 additional COVID-19 deaths in the past week for a total of 8,720. Kansas is providing fewer updates of its data about...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. AG renews request for court to block health worker vaxx mandate

TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt asked the U.S. Supreme Court to once again review the legality of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, which is causing disruption in the healthcare workforce, particularly in small, rural communities, according to a statement from Schmidt's office. Schmidt,...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KBI: Suspect hospitalized after shooting on Kan. highway

CHASE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) are investigating shooting that occurred early Friday morning along Kansas Highway 150 in Chase County, according to a media release from the agency. Just 6:15 a.m., the Chase...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. man unhappy with restaurant threw large rock breaking window

SALINA —Law enforcement arrested a man Wednesday morning after he allegedly threw a landscape rock at a restaurant window. Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to McDonald's, 701 S. Broadway, for the report of damage to property, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Employees told police...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas motorcyclist dies after run over by pickup

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a crash that fatally injured a 40-year-old motorcyclist near Kellogg and Woodlawn in Wichita. Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Accident Follow Up detectives along with the Critical Accident Team were completing work on another fatal collision on Kellogg and were allowing traffic to proceed east, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

2 Kan. shooting victims found at casino moved from hospital to jail

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in rural south-central Kansas on May 3 that sent four people to the hospital have identified the victims as Cody McLaughlin, 33, Winfield; Bailey Rivers, 24, Elia Rodriguez, 36, and Juan Miguel Martinez, 20, all three of Arkansas City, according to Undersheriff Christina McDonald.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Biden signs bill to expand Topeka’s Brown vs Board historic site

WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland joined President Biden as he signed the Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park Expansion and Redesignation Act into law today, providing for inclusion of additional related sites in the National Park System to reflect a more complete story of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision outlawing segregation in public schools in 1954, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Interior.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy