Fremont County, IA

Fremont County Sheriff’s Report Eight Arrests

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago
(Sidney) The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports eight arrests stemming from May 1 to May 10.

Deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Watts of Tabor on Tuesday for Child Endangerment and Domestic Abuse. Authorities arrested Watts during a call for service.

On May 10, Deputies arrested 66-year-old Kevin Wolford, of Tabor, Iowa, on an active warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana). During the course of the arrest, he was found again in Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.

On Monday, Deputies arrested 49-year-old Eric Hamilton of Council Bluffs for OWI, 1st offense during a traffic stop.

On May 9, deputies arrested 21-year-old Brandon Bogard of Sidney for Public Intoxication during a call for service of an unconscious male at a gas station parking lot.

On May 6, deputies arrested 43-year-old Carson Cusick of Sidney for 1st – degree theft for stealing a fountain valued at $75,000 from a residence in Sidney.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Malik Kyle of Sidney during a traffic stop on May 4 for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On May 2, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Lee Miles, of Tabor, on May 2 for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and possession of a drug paraphernalia. Deputies arrested Miles during a traffic stop in Tabor. The Mills County K-9 assisted with the arrest.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s arrested 32-year-old Chance Lucas of Harlan on May 1, during a traffic stop for driving while revoked and an active Harrison County warrant.

