Skip Bayless Says Stephen Curry Has Not Proven He Is A Special Player: “Steph Is A Special Shooter. I’ve Never Seen Anything Like Him. But A Special Player? I Can’t Go There Yet, I Need To See More."

I could watch Klay Thompson shoot spot-up shots for hours. It’s the prettiest in the world, and the primary reason why he and superstar teammate Stephen Curry are a lethal combination known as “The Splash Brothers.” Curry can create any imaginable shot off the dribble, but the second you focus your defensive efforts towards him, he’ll kick it out to Thompson. It’s beautiful for Warriors fans and a nightmare for everyone else. And for Thompson, his situation set him up to have a successful career in the National Basketball Association.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO