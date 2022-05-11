ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar dips ahead of U.S. inflation test

By Eileen Soreng
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* U.S. April CPI data due at 1230 GMT * Gold hit three month-low earlier in session (Updates prices) By Eileen Soreng May 11 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday supported by a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while investors prepared for U.S. inflation data that could determine how aggressively the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates. Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,851.26 per ounce by 1144 GMT, rebounding from its lowest since Feb. 11 touched earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,851.50. The dollar dipped 0.3%, but was not far from a two-decade high touched on Monday, while the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields retreated from recent highs. "Spot gold is seeing some reprieve as the U.S. dollar moderates and 10-year Treasury yields dip back below 3% ahead of today's keenly-watched U.S. inflation data," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity. "If U.S. inflation is shown to be climbing persistently, that could see spot gold break below its 200-day simple moving average and immediate Fibonacci support level around the mid-$1,830 region." Analysts expect a sharp pullback in monthly growth of the U.S. consumer price index for April, due at 1230 GMT, cooling to 0.2% from 1.2% in March, for an annual increase of 8.1%. U.S. central bank officials fortified on Tuesday their arguments for the swiftest series of interest rate hikes since at least the 1990s to combat inflation. If inflation is softer than expected, prices might bounce, with investors prioritising the data's impact on the Fed instead of bullion's role as a hedge, according to Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX. Rising short-term U.S. interest rates lift the opportunity cost of holding bullion, while boosting the dollar in which gold is priced. Spot silver gained 2.3% to $21.72 per ounce, platinum climbed 2.8% to $990.59, while palladium eased 0.7% to $2,051.52. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski/Mark Heinrich)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 18-month low as global economic worries rise

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2978 to 1.3047 * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.4% * Canadian bond yields fall across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended recent declines against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors grew more worried about the global economy and the Bank of Canada played down prospects of interest rates rising by more than half a percentage point in any one move. The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.3070 to the greenback, or 76.51 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since November 2020 at 1.3076. "The Canadian dollar is caught along with other commodity currencies in a risk-off loop," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com. Wall Street extended recent declines as investors worried that persistently high inflation could provoke increasingly aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. "Everyone is trying to figure out how high is inflation really running ... what is the Fed going to do and what are the longer-term prospects for the economy and oil prices," Madhavji said. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as recession fears were offset by supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in Europe. U.S. crude prices settled 0.4% higher at $106.18 a barrel. Meanwhile, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said the Canadian central bank's policy rate, at 1%, is "too stimulative" given soaring inflation and needs to return to more neutral levels "quickly." Still, it would not be easy to hike rates by 75 basis points in one go due to the unusually uncertain outlook, Gravelle added. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year hit its lowest level since May 2 at 2.888% before recovering slightly to 2.897%, down 10.7 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crypto meltdown prompts Yellen to call for new regulation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, responding to the recent sharp decline in the value of cryptocurrencies, said Thursday that additional federal regulation was needed to respond to the wave of speculative investment in the currency whose secrecy is an essential part of its appeal. “We...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

ProFrac prices IPO below target range to raise $288 million

(Reuters) - ProFrac Holding Corp, an oilfield services company backed by billionaires Dan and Farris Wilks, priced its initial public offering at $18 per share, well below its target range, valuing the firm at $1.7 billion. The company had earlier set the indicative price range at between $21 and $24...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields gain as market angst eases a bit

(Adds Fed comment, updates prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Friday, reversing the week's rally in bond prices driven by the largest weekly inflows since the COVID-19 pandemic slammed markets in March 2020, as fears of a Federal Reserve policy error and runaway inflation eased. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 10.5 basis points to 2.922%, helped by Labor Department data that showed import prices surprisingly were flat in April. That added to other signs of a moderating pace of inflation. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, would climb 0.6% after a 2.9% surge in March. Government data earlier this week showed monthly consumer prices increased at the slowest pace in eight months, while the gain in producer prices was the smallest since last September. "It's been extremely volatile. We're whipsawing between inflation fears and then growth fears picked up. It's a tug of war between those two dynamics," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics. In a week that started with the 10-year note yield hitting 3.203%, within 6 basis points of the 3.261% decade peak set in October 2018, BofA Global Research reported Treasuries saw $11.5 billion of inflows, the largest since March 2020. Yields on the benchmark Treasury bond have fallen more than 20 basis points this week after a sharp sell-off that pushed its yield up more than 125 basis points since early March. Bond prices move contrary to the direction of their yield. The data on import prices was a nice surprise, mostly due to weakness in petroleum, and year-over-year inflation will come down, "so that might give a bit of reprise to the bond bulls and put bond bears back on their heels," Rupert said. "We'll see intermittent rallies like we saw this week, where the growth scare dominates and we see rates decline a bit," she said. The Fed will do what it needs to do to bring down very high inflation, though how much will depend in part on how quickly energy and other supply constraints dissipate, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Friday. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 11.1 basis points to 3.082%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 31.5 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 8.3 basis points at 2.605%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 3.027%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.723%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.7% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar five-years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.686%. May 13 Friday 2:25PM New York / 1825 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.975 0.9909 0.051 Six-month bills 1.41 1.4396 0.028 Two-year note 99-205/256 2.6048 0.083 Three-year note 99-222/256 2.7965 0.082 Five-year note 99-96/256 2.8861 0.104 Seven-year note 99-148/256 2.9424 0.107 10-year note 99-152/256 2.9221 0.105 20-year bond 86-120/256 3.3139 0.111 30-year bond 95-248/256 3.0819 0.111 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 28.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.00 0.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Richard Chang and Will Dunham)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Exinity
Reuters

Australia shares slide as U.S. inflation data fuels slowdown woes

May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Thursday, in line with global markets, after U.S. data showed higher-than-expected core inflation, fuelling worries about aggressive rate hikes and the prospect of an economic slowdown. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.8% at 7,008.30, as of 0043 GMT. The benchmark closed...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies, weekly losing streak continues

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Twitter drops as Musk puts purchase deal on hold. * S&P, Nasdaq post longest weekly losing streaks in over a decade. * Dow’s longest weekly losing streak since...
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index hits one-year low as miners, Manulife drag

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) May 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell to nearly a one-year low on Thursday, a day after descending into correction territory, as weakness in mining shares and downbeat earnings from Manulife Financial weighed on sentiment. At 9:45 a.m. ET (13:45 GMT), the...
STOCKS
Reuters

IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan in SDR basket

BEIJING (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it has increased the weighting of the dollar and Chinese yuan in its review of the currencies that make up the valuation of its Special Drawing Rights (SDR), an international reserve asset. The review is the first since the yuan,...
ECONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Wilks brothers-backed ProFrac sees tepid Nasdaq debut

(Rewrites throughout, adds background on sector) May 13 (Reuters) - ProFrac Holding Corp shares fell 2.2% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, valuing the U.S. oilfield services company at $2.47 billion, and adding to signs that capital markets investors were still shunning initial public offerings (IPOs). Shares of the company,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Putin says large Russian grain harvest to support higher exports

(Reuters) - Russia, one of the world’s largest wheat exporters, will increase wheat exports this year due to a potentially record harvest, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Russia competes with the European Union and Ukraine for supplies of wheat to the Middle East and Africa. It continues to...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Philippines' DITO, Chelsea shares slide after report of possible sale

MANILA, May 13 (Reuters) - Shares in two Philippine firms owned by a tycoon and close associate of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte tumbled in early trading on Friday, after Reuters reported a potential sale of the companies. DITO CME, owner of the country’s third-biggest telecoms operator, and Chelsea Logistics lost...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

434K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy