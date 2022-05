The Minnesota Vikings will have one of the most plentiful battles in team history at right guard this summer. Since the end of the 2017 season, the franchise has struggled to lock down the spot, auditioning men like Mike Remmers, Dakota Dozier, Dru Samia, and Oli Udoh with little stability as the outcome. In fairness to a man named Josh Kline, he performed admirably during the 2019 season but opted not to return to the NFL thereafter.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO