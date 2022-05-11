ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, UT

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Chicot A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Chicot and northwestern Washington Counties through 800 PM CDT At 719 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Mcmillan Corner, or 7 miles northeast of Lake Village, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Greenville and Metcalfe around 800 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHICOT COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Beaver The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Beaver County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Englewood, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Gate. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN GRANT AND SOUTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES At 500 PM EDT, radar indicated that thunderstorms that had produced very heavy rain across the warned area have moved out. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected from this excessive rainfall in a short period of time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Morgan, Williamstown Lake, Knoxville, Cherry Grove, Goforth, Camp Northward, Marcus, Cordova, Northcutt and Sherman. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GRANT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Medina The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Medina County in northeastern Ohio * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lodi, Creston, Chippewa Lake, Seville, Westfield Center, Gloria Glens Park, Burbank, Chippewa-On-The-Lake and Briarwood Beach. Camel Creek east of Lodi is out of its banks and flooding is expected to continue in adjacent areas over the next couple hours. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ohio FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Ohio. In Northern Kentucky, Boone. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 752 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Rising Sun, Burlington, Oakbrook, French, Hartford, Belleview, Waterloo, Rabbit Hash, Petersburg, North Landing, Hebron and Pate.
OHIO COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Newton County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Newton County Higher Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Newton County through 745 PM CDT At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kingston, or 15 miles west of Jasper. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Upper Buffalo Wilderness Area... Lost Valley State Park Boxley... Mossville Ponca... Low Gap Mt Sherman MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Western Clay, Western Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradford; Western Clay; Western Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Bradford, northwestern Putnam and southwestern Clay Counties through 830 PM EDT At 750 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Geneva, or near Melrose, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 mph, pea size hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Keystone Heights, Melrose, Lake Geneva, Melrose Landing and Putnam Hall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEADE AND SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTIES At 653 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Englewood, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ashland, Englewood and Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MEADE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Clermont, Highland, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brown; Clermont; Highland; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN CLERMONT, NORTHWESTERN BROWN, SOUTHEASTERN WARREN, SOUTHWESTERN CLINTON AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 755 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Blanchester, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Blanchester, Mount Orab, Lynchburg, Woodville, Owensville, Newtonsville, Fayetteville, Midland, St. Martin, Chasetown, Greenbush, Buford, Westboro, State Route 32 at US Route 68, Edenton and Lake Lorelei. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Indiana, including the following counties, Orange and Washington. * WHEN...Until 345 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 139 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Campbellsburg, Hardinsburg, Livonia, Saltillo, Claysville, Smedley, Bromer, Rosebud, Prowsville and Becks Mill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Fayette; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 848 PM EDT, Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Local county officials have reported flooding in the Beallsville area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include California, Bentleyville, Fredericktown-Millsboro, Ellsworth, Deemston, Newell, Beallsville, Centerville and Coal Center. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Lawrence County through 630 PM EDT At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hermon, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Hermon, De Kalb Junction and East De Kalb. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sumner, Trousdale, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sumner; Trousdale; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Sumner, north central Wilson and southwestern Trousdale Counties through 715 PM CDT At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Castalian Springs to near Lebanon. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lebanon, Hartsville, Bledsoe Creek State Park and Dickerson Chapel Recreation Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 232 and 242. Interstate 840 between mile markers 74 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Washington The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Crawford County in east central Missouri Northwestern Washington County in east central Missouri Southwestern Franklin County in east central Missouri * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sullivan, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Oak Grove around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Bourbon and Anthonies Mill. This includes Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 218 and 228. This also includes Meramec State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coosa, Shelby, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coosa; Shelby; Talladega A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Talladega, southeastern Shelby and northwestern Coosa Counties through 730 PM CDT At 654 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wilsonville, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sylacauga, Childersburg, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Weogufka, Harpersville, Oak Grove, Bon Air, Fayetteville, Strickland Crossroads, Unity, Marble Valley, Lay Lake, Sylacauga Municipal Airport, Beeswax Creek Park, Alabama 4H Center, Shelby Shores, Cedar Creek, Gantts Quarry and Kelley Branch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COOSA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Pickaway, Ross by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Pickaway; Ross A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE, SOUTHWESTERN PICKAWAY AND NORTHWESTERN ROSS COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near New Holland, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Chillicothe, Washington Court House, Circleville, Williamsport, New Holland, North Folk Village, Logan Elm Village, Staunton, Good Hope, Frankfort, Clarksburg, Andersonville, Lattaville, Austin, Pickaway County Airport, State Route 207 at US Route 22, State Route 138 at US Route 22, Rock Mills and Plano. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Choctaw, northeastern Washington and northwestern Clarke Counties through 815 PM CDT At 731 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles southeast of Coffeeville, or 15 miles west of Grove Hill, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Saint Stephens and Coffeeville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware, Hardin, Logan, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Delaware; Hardin; Logan; Union A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN LOGAN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO, NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE COUNTY IN CENTRAL OHIO, SOUTHEASTERN HARDIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO AND UNION COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OHIO THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near West Mansfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Marysville, Richwood, West Mansfield, Radnor, Ostrander, Mount Victory, Ridgeway, Magnetic Springs, Raymond, Byhalia, Broadway, Middleburg, Warrensburg, Pharisburg, Watkins, Pottersburg, Somersville, Essex, New Dover and State Route 257 at US Route 36. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Metro Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Metro Broward County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Broward County through 830 PM EDT At 753 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fort Lauderdale, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach, Cooper City, Wilton Manors, Sea Ranch Lakes, Lazy Lake and Broadview-Pompano Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

