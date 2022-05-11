Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Delaware; Hardin; Logan; Union A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN LOGAN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO, NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE COUNTY IN CENTRAL OHIO, SOUTHEASTERN HARDIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO AND UNION COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OHIO THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near West Mansfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Marysville, Richwood, West Mansfield, Radnor, Ostrander, Mount Victory, Ridgeway, Magnetic Springs, Raymond, Byhalia, Broadway, Middleburg, Warrensburg, Pharisburg, Watkins, Pottersburg, Somersville, Essex, New Dover and State Route 257 at US Route 36. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
