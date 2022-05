Volunteers gathered Saturday to raise the West Newton Avenue of Flags at West Newton Cemetery for the Memorial Day holiday. In its 28th year, the Avenue of Flags features 365 full-sized flags, each given by a family member in honor of one or more local veterans who have died. Members of the West Newton VFW Post No. 7812 and West Newton Moose No. 31, Yough High School football team, and Cub Scout Pack 258 were among of the groups that made up over 100 volunteers that helped put up flags in honor of local veterans.

WEST NEWTON, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO