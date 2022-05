RALEIGH — The day after the May 17 primary elections, lawmakers will head back to Raleigh for the start of the “short session.”. The short session is expected to last about six weeks and follows the lengthiest long session since 1965. The long session also made history by adjourning in a different year than it originally convened in; spanning 199 days beginning in January of 2021 and running through March 11, 2022.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO