Cleveland, OH

Fisherman hooks drowning man near Edgewater Beach

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Several people needed rescue on Lake Erie near Edgewater Beach Tuesday evening.

According to Cleveland Fire, a man was fishing next to the pier and fell into the water around 9:30 p.m.

Another fisherman was able to hook him under the water so rescuers could locate him.

Ohio sisters reunited for 1st time after 73 years

The man who fell in had been underwater for about 5 minutes, Cleveland Fire tells FOX 8.

People who saw it happen began CPR on the man until emergency crews arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor tells FOX 8 that others who had tried to rescue the man also needed help.

They said one of three other people who attempted to help in the rescue was also taken to the hospital.

No word on their condition.

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

