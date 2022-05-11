Sweating Away Summer Today

As highs are heading back to the lower 90s for many on Thursday, this will not only be the first time in nearly a year for reaching this park, but it will likely break records for May 12 as well! When it gets this hot, please remember your heat safety rules, drink plenty of water, stay cool, & never leave a pet or person in a vehicle unattended for any length of time. Also, limit your pets' time outside and on the pavement!
A few passing showers remain in the forecast for the weekend, but they won't be enough to wash away any outside plans you may have. Overall the weekend is looking pretty good, with highs still above-average both Saturday (lower 80s) & Sunday (lower 70s). Any clouds Sunday are on the way out, with a clear sky expected Sunday night. This is great news, as the total lunar eclipse will be taking place between 10:30 PM Sunday - 12:00 AM Monday. Times listed are for the total lunar eclipse. The event takes place from 8:32 PM Sunday - 1:50 AM Monday.
We are looking at a much quieter & less humid day, compared to the heat & humidity we were sweating away Thursday. We are starting out in the lower 60s, with our afternoon highs remaining above-normal, in the lower 80s for many of us, with a few passing showers as well. Wear the sunscreen though, the breaks in the clouds will make for a pretty high UV index this afternoon.
A cold front rushing through tonight will bring us temps about 12-15° cooler than Thursday's highs. We'll put the target mark at 80°. Some make it, others do not. The humidity will come down too. Despite a few extra clouds from time to time, this one will be enjoyable.
A few passing showers will be possible throughout Sunday, however not everyone will see the rain. And those that do, it won't be an issue by any means. Highs are back in the lower 70s across southern MN & northern IA with a mix of sun & clouds. The cloud cover will help bring our UV Index down to a 5-10, but keep in mind that still means we could see a sun burn in about 30 minutes. And be sure to wear that sunscreen, as many of us will be out & about with the comfy air sticking around!
After an early taste of summer-like temperatures & humidity this week, we are going to see spring return to the area for next week. The summer-like heat brought us our first 90° day for 2022, and actually broke the record high temperature for May 12! Highs are going to be back in the middle to upper 60s, right about where they should be by now, maybe even a few days reaching the lower 70s, along with lower humidity.
Record highs were set all across the area for Thursday. Highs made it into the mid 90s, our first widespread 90s on the year. A crystal clear blue sky helped kick the temperatures up a couple extra degrees. Dew points a touch drier also helped. Rochester's old record was 89...
We are dodging a few hit & miss showers throughout the day Sunday, not enough though to wash away any outside plans once again. Look for more rain to return both Tuesday & Wednesday mornings, but once again, these showers will remain pretty light. Scattered showers & storms return late Thursday - Friday, then again possibly for next weekend. Too early to talk about the severe weather potential, however there is a chance we may see a strong storm or two Thursday night.
Storms will be firing up to our west in the eastern Dakotas later Thursday evening, moving east as the night goes on. The storms aren't expected to reach the ABC 6 News viewing area until 10 PM, wrapping up around 2 AM. As they arrive, they will be starting to weaken and will continue to do so, as they rumble east. A few strong/severe storms will be possible locally, mainly along and west of I-35, with damaging wind the main threat as the line of storms rumbles through the area. Pockets of heavy rain & plenty of lightning will be likely as well. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest weather information regarding Thursday night's severe storm potential!
A clustery of severe storms passes to our northwest this evening, but a redeveloping line back into Nebraska rushes our way overnight. The window to watch will be from 10 PM to 2 AM locally. This established line will likely be severe at first, but given the timing, the atmosphere will be trying to stabilize itself. This should lead to storms weakening on approach. If this line can sustain itself into our local area on our western edge with strong/severe status the biggest concern will be for damaging wind potential. Eventually, the storms should completely decay, meaning there is a chance that some miss out on storms altogether further east.
A strange celestial phenomena will take place this weekend, and if you can stay up a little later than usual, you'll get to take in a pretty remarkable site. In a nutshell, the earth will block out the sun's rays on the moon, but you'll still be able to see it. Blue light will be blocked but red rays still get through, making the moon appear very dark red in color - hence the name 'Blood Moon'.
(ABC 6 News) - This weekend, you can experience a slice of Americana with one of the largest vintage events in the midwest. Gold Rush, one of the top antique destinations in the nation is celebrating its 50th year at Graham Arena in Rochester. Organizers say they expect 30 to...
Any rain we see Sunday will clear out by the overnight hours, along with the clouds. That's great news, since Sunday night marks two astronomical events, literally! The "Flower Full Moon" is taking place, as well as a Total Lunar Eclipse! It's called the Flower Moon, as this is the time of the year when flowers are in bloom. The Total Lunar Eclipse will take place from 10:29 PM - 11:53 PM Sunday. The forecast is looking clear and comfy, with temperatures down in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.
(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester confirmed that the six dead geese found at Silver Lake Park at the end of April did have Avian Flu. On Thursday, the MN DNR confirmed that the tests were positive. The DNR is not planning to do any additional testsing and...
(ABC 6 News) -- As Rochester FC prepares for its home opener on Friday, a mix of new and returning players aim to lean on each other on the path to victory. Returning forward Josh Donker is a returner, this year being his second with the team and has high standards for himself.
Lakes and rivers will surely be packed for the Minnesota Fishing Opener for 2022. Temperatures will be summery again, either side of 80°. A slight southerly breeze will send gusts to 30 mph at times. The sky will remain on the sunny side. This forecast is a keeper.
A Total Lunar Eclipse will take place on Sunday night into early Monday. The Earth's shadow will pass over the moon turning the color of the moon a blood red color for a couple hours. The Total Eclipse begins at 10:29PM. Maximum eclipse occurs at 11:11PM. Totality will end at 11:53 PM.
(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota fishing opener officially kicks off Saturday. It marks the opening of walleye, sauger, northern pike, and trout in lakes season. Gov. Tim Walz will be one of the half a million Minnesotans expected to take to the lakes this weekend. The official governor’s fishing...
