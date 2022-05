DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Abby Finkenauer 's bid to clinch the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Iowa was not supposed to be so fraught. Finkenauer, 33, is one of the more prominent Democrats in the state, earning a wunderkind reputation in the Legislature before toppling a Republican congressman in 2018. She was the second-youngest woman elected to Congress, helping Democrats retake control of the U.S. House that year.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO