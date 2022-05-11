ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Women’s Day to be celebrated

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 5 days ago
On Sunday, May 15, at 9:45 a.m. Divine Presence Worship Center Clinton, will celebrate Women’s Day. Lunch will be served following the morning service. All are welcome to attend.

On Sunday, May 15, from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m. Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Clinton, will have regular morning service. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Every Tuesday noon day prayer is held on Facebook. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. (Facebook) Face masks are required.

On Sunday, May 15, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, will have regular morning service. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, May 15, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. The N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Hitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. Location: 75 Hanson Rd. (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church, Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 701-802-5237 Access Code: 696127#

The Friendly Trio and Church Association will distribute food bags every third week of each month at the Friendly Community Center, 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. Drive-thru from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. FMI, call Bro. Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

On Sunday, June 19, at 9:45 a.m. Men’s Day celebration will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center, Clinton. Minister Tyrone Stewart of Jackson Grove Bible Church, Newton Grove, will bring forth the message.

Dinner will be served following the service. All are welcome to attend.

Thought For The Week: “Laughter is the best Medicine you can have.”

May God bless you and please be safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins, and the families who lost loved ones.

Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or come here often on holiday, then you probably know that there are lots of great seafood restaurants in the state. In fact, it's one of the foods you should really try when visiting North Carolina. However, since there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a restaurant. Don't worry, we got your back. We have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit on your next visit. Here are our choices:
FOX8 News

2 NC cities among top 25 places to retire in America

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have been named two of the top 25 places to retire in America, according to Forbes’ “Best Places To Retire In 2022” list.  “Forbes compared more than 800 locales in America on everything from housing costs and taxes to healthcare, air quality, crime and climate change […]
ECONOMY
