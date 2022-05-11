ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking Wednesday's Storms

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have an ALERT DAY status in place Wednesday, mainly for the evening, as a cluster of storms nears the area. Overall, the...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Strong/Severe Storm Threat Tonight

Storms will be firing up to our west in the eastern Dakotas later Thursday evening, moving east as the night goes on. The storms aren't expected to reach the ABC 6 News viewing area until 10 PM, wrapping up around 2 AM. As they arrive, they will be starting to weaken and will continue to do so, as they rumble east. A few strong/severe storms will be possible locally, mainly along and west of I-35, with damaging wind the main threat as the line of storms rumbles through the area. Pockets of heavy rain & plenty of lightning will be likely as well. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest weather information regarding Thursday night's severe storm potential!
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

The Heat Is ON Thursday!

It was just a couple of weeks ago we were hoping to climb to the 50s for highs! Today, we are on the other side of the coin, wishing it were much cooler again, as we are sweating away another summer-like day! Look for highs to soar to the lower 90s with high humidity as well! Skies remain quiet until later tonight, when our next round of storms moves in.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Severe Thunderstorms weakening as they enter tonight

A clustery of severe storms passes to our northwest this evening, but a redeveloping line back into Nebraska rushes our way overnight. The window to watch will be from 10 PM to 2 AM locally. This established line will likely be severe at first, but given the timing, the atmosphere will be trying to stabilize itself. This should lead to storms weakening on approach. If this line can sustain itself into our local area on our western edge with strong/severe status the biggest concern will be for damaging wind potential. Eventually, the storms should completely decay, meaning there is a chance that some miss out on storms altogether further east.
NEBRASKA STATE
KAAL-TV

A Few Showers, Another Gem Sunday

A few passing showers will be possible throughout Sunday, however not everyone will see the rain. And those that do, it won't be an issue by any means. Highs are back in the lower 70s across southern MN & northern IA with a mix of sun & clouds. The cloud cover will help bring our UV Index down to a 5-10, but keep in mind that still means we could see a sun burn in about 30 minutes. And be sure to wear that sunscreen, as many of us will be out & about with the comfy air sticking around!
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#The North West
KAAL-TV

Staying Comfy This Weekend

A few passing showers remain in the forecast for the weekend, but they won't be enough to wash away any outside plans you may have. Overall the weekend is looking pretty good, with highs still above-average both Saturday (lower 80s) & Sunday (lower 70s). Any clouds Sunday are on the way out, with a clear sky expected Sunday night. This is great news, as the total lunar eclipse will be taking place between 10:30 PM Sunday - 12:00 AM Monday. Times listed are for the total lunar eclipse. The event takes place from 8:32 PM Sunday - 1:50 AM Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Temps drop to normal

Temperatures will be dropping to near normal levels beginning Sunday into next week. We'll commonly find readings in the 60s and low 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Happy Friday!

We are looking at a much quieter & less humid day, compared to the heat & humidity we were sweating away Thursday. We are starting out in the lower 60s, with our afternoon highs remaining above-normal, in the lower 80s for many of us, with a few passing showers as well. Wear the sunscreen though, the breaks in the clouds will make for a pretty high UV index this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Spring Returns Next Week

After an early taste of summer-like temperatures & humidity this week, we are going to see spring return to the area for next week. The summer-like heat brought us our first 90° day for 2022, and actually broke the record high temperature for May 12! Highs are going to be back in the middle to upper 60s, right about where they should be by now, maybe even a few days reaching the lower 70s, along with lower humidity.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KAAL-TV

Traffic delays expected as crews install rumble strips on SE Minnesota highways

(ABC 6 News) - Motorists will encounter minor traffic delays through May on various state highways in southeast Minnesota counties as crews install rumble strips, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said delays should be minimal through the work zone. On two-lane roads, motorists...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy