Tracking Wednesday's Storms

Storms will be firing up to our west in the eastern Dakotas later Thursday evening, moving east as the night goes on. The storms aren't expected to reach the ABC 6 News viewing area until 10 PM, wrapping up around 2 AM. As they arrive, they will be starting to weaken and will continue to do so, as they rumble east. A few strong/severe storms will be possible locally, mainly along and west of I-35, with damaging wind the main threat as the line of storms rumbles through the area. Pockets of heavy rain & plenty of lightning will be likely as well. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest weather information regarding Thursday night's severe storm potential!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO