National tennis academy in Stirling to close in 2024

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GB national tennis academy in Stirling is to close in 2024, with the operation being moved to Loughborough. The Lawn Tennis Association opened its Stirling academy in 2019 following the success of Andy and Jamie Murray, who have 10 Grand...

BBC

Tennis Wales to get £1m LTA funding boost

Tennis Wales will receive a 20% increase in funding from the Lawn Tennis Association [LTA] worth an extra £1m in total over the next two years. The new funding agreement aims to provide the staffing and infrastructure to grow the sport in Wales. "Our partnership with the LTA continues...
