The comment period for a study on the Mid-States Corridor Project has been extended to June 14th. It had been scheduled to run through May 31st. Comments on the impact statement and Alternative route ‘P’ can be made through a comment form at the Project Office on the Vincennes University Jasper Campus, by mail, by emailing info@midstatescorridor.com or through the project website at midstatescorridor.com.

JASPER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO