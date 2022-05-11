Only days left to apply for monthly payments of $500

Americans could benefit from a new guaranteed income program this year. The automatic payments will be partially funded by the American Rescue Plan. Boulder, Colorado plans to launch a new guaranteed income pilot by the end of this year. The city has set aside $250,000 from the American Rescue Plan to help fund the program. In all, the pilot will have a $3 million budget. Officials are still looking for donations from private partnerships. Read more about it here.

BOULDER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO