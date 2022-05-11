Oconee BOE advances schools budget

With employee raises, money for social services, and a possible cut in the property tax rate, ACC Commissioners are poring over the mayor’s proposed budget. We’ll talk about some of the high points, and how the public can tell lawmakers what they think. Martin Matheny is the Executive...
Elections deadlines are coming up quickly. May 13 is the final day local elections offices in Georgia can process requests for absentee ballots in preparation for the primary election. Applications are online at the Georgia Secretary of States My Voter Page and can be submitted by email, fax, mail or in-person.
This week on Athens News Matters, ACC Commissioners are poring over the mayor's proposed budget, we will give a budget overview. A lawsuit against the Georgia State Election Board was filed challenging the "wet signature" rule. A UGA professor at the School of Social Work has found an innovative way to address the challenges faced by the Asian immigrant community coping with domestic violence. As COVID-19 caseloads slow down, rural hospitals are faced with the same obstacles before the pandemic. The Hugh Hodgson School of Music at UGA is presenting the second season of Chamber Music Athens. UGA commencement is Friday, we will hear from a few students as they share their favorite memories. Our panel breaks down an eventful week in news and politics.
This upcoming primary election will result in three new faces on the nine-member Clarke County School Board. The District 9 seat is one those up for grabs this election. As part of our continuing election coverage, WUGA is reaching out to candidates vying for local positions. District 9 candidate Elder Johnson spoke with us about why he’s entering the race.
Vote.org, Priorities USA and the Georgia Alliance for Retired Americans, have filed a lawsuit against the Georgia State Election Board, asking the US District Court to overturn the State’s “wet signature” rule, which requires voters to use inked signatures, as opposed to e-signatures to request an absentee ballot application.
Judge: “This quixotic journey will not take place.”. A Georgia judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. The lawsuit alleged that fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in Fulton County during the 2020 general election. Perdue filed the lawsuit in December, a few days after he announced that he would be challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary.
The May 24th primary is just weeks away and as part of our coverage of the election, WUGA is speaking with local candidates to discuss why they’re seeking office. Mark Evans, candidate for the District 9 Board of Education seat tells us why he’s running.
Clarke County Sheriff John Q. Williams was in front of ACC commissioners on Thursday night to make his case for more funding for the beleaguered Sheriff's Office. Morale in the sheriff's office has been dismal for a long time - long before a current GBI investigation into whether jail staff smuggled illegal substances into the facility and while sheriff.
Health professionals are teaming with members of the faith community around the nation to combat the use of menthol cigarettes, especially in the Black community. As a result of the numbers, the Center for Black Health is sponsoring its annual “No Menthol Sunday,” this Sunday, May 15th. The aim of the observance is to prevent tobacco-related death and disease, and address health disparities, particularly in the Black community.
On Friday, the University of Georgia will send some 7,600 new graduates off into the world. We'll hear from a few of them as they share their memories.
Athens-Clarke County authorities are investigating a small plane crash which left one person dead. According to a release from the ACC Fire and Emergency Services, at around 7 pm Wednesday evening, multiple fire units were dispatched after a report of a plane that crashed in the area of Cherokee Road and Buddy Christian Way.
