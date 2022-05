Former Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Malfeasance, Injuring Public Records. Louisiana – On May 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office (RRPSO) requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) to investigate an allegation that an on-duty deputy was involved in a hit-and-run crash while driving a marked RRPSO patrol unit. The accident happened on US Highway 71 near the intersection with US Highway 84. Melvin Reliford, 29, of Coushatta, was identified as the deputy.

14 HOURS AGO