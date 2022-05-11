ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatteras, NC

Cape Hatteras Elementary, Secondary virtual Wednesday and Thursday

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P45nn_0fa7bn8S00

BUXTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Due to the ongoing threat of flooding, Cape Hatteras Elementary School and Cape Hatteras Secondary School will both be virtual on Wednesday.

They will also both by closed to students Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

Students who attend either school will need to virtually access their assignments.

All other Dare County Schools are expected to operate at normal.

School officials made the announcement about Wednesday’s classes on Tuesday evening . They followed up with another message about Thursday on Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Norfolk church hosted gas giveaway Saturday morning

A local church gave away $5,000 worth of gas Saturday morning in the Campostella community of the city. Norfolk church hosted gas giveaway Saturday morning. Police respond to shooting on W Little Creek Rd in …. 200 evacuated after electrical fire at Suffolk apartment …. Navy captain accused of fracturing...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buxton, NC
City
Hatteras, NC
WAVY News 10

200 residents affected following 2-alarm fire at Suffolk apartment

Officials say 200 residents were affected following a 2-alarm fire at an apartment building in Suffolk. 200 residents affected following 2-alarm fire at …. Police respond to shooting on W Little Creek Rd in …. 200 evacuated after electrical fire at Suffolk apartment …. Navy captain accused of fracturing wife’s...
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10

CHKD holds 2022 RunWalk for the Kids

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The rain didn’t stop people from coming out for a good cause. Saturday morning, CHKD held their annual CHKD RunWalk for the Kids. The event featured an 8K and a 2 Mile Family Walk and capes were encouraged. Jesse Wareing was one of several superheroes who showed up for the kids. […]
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

World record fallfish caught from Virginia’s Cowpasture River

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There is a new world record fallfish and it was caught in Virginia. It weighed three pounds nine-and-a-half ounces, which ties with the previous International Game Fish Association All-Tackle record. The fish was caught in the Cowpasture River on Friday, May 6 by Richmond angler Josh Dolin. Dolin caught the record […]
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy