Cape Hatteras Elementary, Secondary virtual Wednesday and Thursday

BUXTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Due to the ongoing threat of flooding, Cape Hatteras Elementary School and Cape Hatteras Secondary School will both be virtual on Wednesday.

They will also both by closed to students Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

Students who attend either school will need to virtually access their assignments.

All other Dare County Schools are expected to operate at normal.

School officials made the announcement about Wednesday’s classes on Tuesday evening . They followed up with another message about Thursday on Wednesday afternoon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.