State Track Meet- One Local State Champion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M Athletics is saddened to share the passing of longtime athletic trainer Terry Smith, who died at the age of 50 on Thursday, May 12. "Terry had such an appreciation for life and touched the lives of countless student-athletes as a member of the Bulldog family for a decade," said Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks. "He truly valued taking care of the individuals in his charge and he battled to the very end to continue to do so. He made a lasting impact on our program and the people he met and will forever be a part of the Bulldog family."

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO