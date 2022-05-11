ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

State Track Meet- One Local State Champion

By Bob Labbe
themadisonrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGULF SHORES- With an array of talent scattered across the four local high school track teams, high expectations were the talk among those programs heading into the AHSAA’s 98th State Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Gulf Shores for Classes 4-7A. Included in the bevy of schools participating were Bob...

themadisonrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
themadisonrecord.com

Seasons End For Local High School Softball Teams

FLORENCE/ALBERTVILLE- As an old saying goes, “all good things must come to an end.” Such was the case for the three local high school softball teams that advanced out of Area Tournaments to the Regionals for a shot at making their ways to the coveted State Tournament. Both Bob Jones and Sparkman made it as far as the Regionals in Class 7A while Class 4A Madison Academy followed suit in its quest for a state title.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Madison Academy Goes Through Best-Of-Three Series in Semi-Finals Of Baseball State Playoffs Before Losing To Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE- The Class 5A semi-final playoff series between Madison Academy and Russellville was a battle which featured two perennial powerhouses in high school baseball. The Mustangs of Madison Academy have won four state titles (2008, 2014, 2015, 2016) while the Tigers of Russellville have also notched four titles (2015, 2016, 2017, 2021) on their belt.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
aamusports.com

Longtime Alabama A&M Athletics Trainer Terry Smith Passes Away At Age of 50

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M Athletics is saddened to share the passing of longtime athletic trainer Terry Smith, who died at the age of 50 on Thursday, May 12. "Terry had such an appreciation for life and touched the lives of countless student-athletes as a member of the Bulldog family for a decade," said Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks. "He truly valued taking care of the individuals in his charge and he battled to the very end to continue to do so. He made a lasting impact on our program and the people he met and will forever be a part of the Bulldog family."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

National Merit Scholarship recipients: 34 Alabama students honored so far

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. About 30 Alabama high schoolers have been selected so far as National Merit Scholarship winners, an honor granted to students with exceptionally high test scores and impressive service and leadership experience.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Education
Madison, AL
Sports
City
Madison, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Davis
Person
James Madison
themadisonrecord.com

Area leaders celebrate “The Orion” amphitheater ahead of highly anticipated opening weekend

HUNTSVILLE – A groundbreaking Huntsville venue years in the making will debut to the public this weekend with the kickoff of The First Waltz at MidCity District. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle joined U.K.-based music venue developer and operator tvg hospitality, the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, MidCity District and other leaders on Friday, May 13, for a grand opening of The Orion Amphitheater. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, tvg hospitality CEO and Mumford & Sons member Ben Lovett led a guided media tour of the 8,000-seat facility with General Manager Ryan Murphy.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

More than $12.5 Million in grants coming to Alabama airports

25 airports across Alabama will be getting improvements thanks to Federal Aviation Administration grants. According to a release from Senator Richard Shelby, more than $12.5 million in FAA grants will be used at 25 airports to improve construction and make safety advances. “I am pleased that DOT recognizes the importance...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Events#Track And Field#Sports#Ahsaa#Madison Academy
WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Casey White arrives in Alabama

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WEHT) – Casey White is back in Alabama after being captured in Evansville Monday. He returned to Lauderdale County, Alabama on Tuesday night. Authorities walked White into the courthouse for his arraignment. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White will then be transported to the Alabama Department of Corrections. White was […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Popular Alabama band taking ‘indefinite hiatus’

CBDB, the popular Alabama-born jam band, announced Wednesday the group will take an “indefinite hiatus” beginning this summer. The band posted a message on their Facebook page “to all of our fans, friends, and family” that after the upcoming “Deebs Days” event at Avondale Brewing Company, the break will begin.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
themadisonrecord.com

The Orion holds first historic concert, gets ready for this weekend’s opening celebration

HUNTSVILLE – The highly anticipated opening of The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville’s MidCity District culminated with the $40 million venue’s first show, the 33rd annual Huntsville Classic featuring Country superstar Jake Owen on Saturday. Crowds packed the new entertainment venue to support the Foundation’s causes for the...
105.1 The Block

Alabama’s Top 20 Fastest-Growing Cities

With what seems like more and more traffic on some of our already packed roadways, it seems like Tuscaloosa is growing. I wonder if my hunch is correct. Well, maybe not. I might just be over the crazy McFarland and Skyland drivers. According to Stacker, the “population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%.”
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy