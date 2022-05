If you were your family has been patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Quest TV series to stream on the Disney+ service, you’ll be pleased to know that from today May 11th 2022 the new adventure is now available to view. Brought to the screen by the Academy Award- and Emmy-winning teams behind “The Amazing Race” and “The Lord of the Rings,” “The Quest” is a ground-breaking, immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from The Quest now streaming on Disney+.

