Joan Jett on touring with "misogynistic" Mötley Crüe: "If I had to weed out every band you thought was problematic, there wouldn't be very many left"

By Liz Scarlett
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan Jett, legendary frontwoman and ex-guitarist of rock'n'roll's pioneering all-girl group The Runaways, has been questioned about her thoughts on touring with bands who have been accused of being historically misogynistic. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Jett discusses the upcoming stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard...

