Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coosa; Shelby; Talladega A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Talladega, southeastern Shelby and northwestern Coosa Counties through 730 PM CDT At 654 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wilsonville, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sylacauga, Childersburg, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Weogufka, Harpersville, Oak Grove, Bon Air, Fayetteville, Strickland Crossroads, Unity, Marble Valley, Lay Lake, Sylacauga Municipal Airport, Beeswax Creek Park, Alabama 4H Center, Shelby Shores, Cedar Creek, Gantts Quarry and Kelley Branch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
