Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FOR ALL...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Beaver The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Beaver County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Englewood, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Gate. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEADE AND SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTIES At 653 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Englewood, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ashland, Englewood and Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MEADE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Smith A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Smith County through 815 PM CDT At 746 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bellaire, or 32 miles east of Phillipsburg, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bellaire. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SMITH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Newton County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Newton County Higher Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Newton County through 745 PM CDT At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kingston, or 15 miles west of Jasper. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Upper Buffalo Wilderness Area... Lost Valley State Park Boxley... Mossville Ponca... Low Gap Mt Sherman MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN GRANT AND SOUTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES At 500 PM EDT, radar indicated that thunderstorms that had produced very heavy rain across the warned area have moved out. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected from this excessive rainfall in a short period of time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Morgan, Williamstown Lake, Knoxville, Cherry Grove, Goforth, Camp Northward, Marcus, Cordova, Northcutt and Sherman. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GRANT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Western Clay, Western Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradford; Western Clay; Western Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Bradford, northwestern Putnam and southwestern Clay Counties through 830 PM EDT At 750 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Geneva, or near Melrose, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 mph, pea size hail, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Keystone Heights, Melrose, Lake Geneva, Melrose Landing and Putnam Hall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Medina The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Medina County in northeastern Ohio * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lodi, Creston, Chippewa Lake, Seville, Westfield Center, Gloria Glens Park, Burbank, Chippewa-On-The-Lake and Briarwood Beach. Camel Creek east of Lodi is out of its banks and flooding is expected to continue in adjacent areas over the next couple hours. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Medina FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 8 PM EDT this evening for a portion of northeast Ohio, including the following county, Medina. The heavy rain has ended and flooding is not expected to worsen over portions of Northeast Medina County. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A flood advisory remains in effect until 1015 PM for southern Medina County.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catoosa, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Catoosa; Whitfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Catoosa and southern Whitfield Counties through 845 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Mill Creek, or near Dalton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Dalton, Rocky Face, Mill Creek, Dawnville, Tilton and Wood Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Clermont, Highland, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brown; Clermont; Highland; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN CLERMONT, NORTHWESTERN BROWN, SOUTHEASTERN WARREN, SOUTHWESTERN CLINTON AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 755 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Blanchester, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Blanchester, Mount Orab, Lynchburg, Woodville, Owensville, Newtonsville, Fayetteville, Midland, St. Martin, Chasetown, Greenbush, Buford, Westboro, State Route 32 at US Route 68, Edenton and Lake Lorelei. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iberia, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana West Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Iberia, St. Martinville and Loreauville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pickaway FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central Ohio and South Central Ohio, including the following counties, in Central Ohio, Fayette OH and Pickaway. In South Central Ohio, Ross. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 801 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Chillicothe, Washington Court House, Circleville, Kingston, Williamsport, Bloomingburg, New Holland, Logan Elm Village, Good Hope, Frankfort, Clarksburg, State Route 207 at US Route 22, Austin, Plano, Deer Creek Lake, Pancoastburg, State Route 138 at US Route 22, Andersonville, Pickaway County Airport and Rock Mills.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Fayette; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 848 PM EDT, Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Local county officials have reported flooding in the Beallsville area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include California, Bentleyville, Fredericktown-Millsboro, Ellsworth, Deemston, Newell, Beallsville, Centerville and Coal Center. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sumner, Trousdale, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sumner; Trousdale; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Sumner, north central Wilson and southwestern Trousdale Counties through 715 PM CDT At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Castalian Springs to near Lebanon. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lebanon, Hartsville, Bledsoe Creek State Park and Dickerson Chapel Recreation Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 232 and 242. Interstate 840 between mile markers 74 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Lawrence County through 630 PM EDT At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hermon, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Hermon, De Kalb Junction and East De Kalb. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Pickaway, Ross by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Pickaway; Ross A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE, SOUTHWESTERN PICKAWAY AND NORTHWESTERN ROSS COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near New Holland, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Chillicothe, Washington Court House, Circleville, Williamsport, New Holland, North Folk Village, Logan Elm Village, Staunton, Good Hope, Frankfort, Clarksburg, Andersonville, Lattaville, Austin, Pickaway County Airport, State Route 207 at US Route 22, State Route 138 at US Route 22, Rock Mills and Plano. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Marion, Newton, Searcy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Marion; Newton; Searcy The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Searcy County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Newton County in north central Arkansas Southwestern Marion County in north central Arkansas Southeastern Boone County in north central Arkansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bergman, or 8 miles northeast of Harrison, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Harrison... Bergman Western Grove... Pyatt Valley Springs... Dugger Olvey... Myrtle Willis... Crawford Winington... Bellefonte Everton... Pindall Zinc... South Lead Hill Hopewell in Boone County... Yardelle Eros... Bruno HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Harding County, the Northern Meade County Plains, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Chittenden, Lamoille, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Chittenden; Lamoille; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lamoille, east central Chittenden and northwestern Washington Counties through 845 PM EDT At 753 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Waterbury Village, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Montpelier, Waterbury, Jericho, Stowe, Middlesex, Bolton, Waterbury Village, Moretown, Morristown, Duxbury, Worcester, Underhill, Richmond, Waterbury Center, North Moretown, Little River State Park, Nashville, West Bolton, Moscow and Jericho Center. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 57 and 69. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT

Comments / 0

