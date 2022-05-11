Milton H. Vollrath

MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists are advised that Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gibbon is now closed, as crews work to make repairs to the roadway caused by erosion. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 15, and Sibley County Roads 25 and 22. MnDOT says Highway 19 is expected to...
(KWLM/Willmar, MN)– Willmar Public Works Staff, Law Enforcement, and Rescue Crews were kept busy on Wednesday night in and around the City of Willmar. Torrential rains caused localized flooding on many streets within the city limits. Kandiyohi County Rescue responded and assisted to multiple reports of stranded motorists. A...
BLOMKEST, Minn. (FOX 9) – Authorities in Kandiyohi County are investigating a death related to Thursday’s severe weather. The National Weather Service says one person was killed when a grain bin fell on top of an occupied car Thursday evening just before 7 p.m. According to the National...
Every week we will introduce you to some of the most adorable, adoptable pets available from our partner shelters Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter, Tri-County Humane Society, Pet Haven of MN, Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, Underdog Rescue, MN, Heartland Animal Rescue Team, Midwest Animal Rescue & Services and Ruff Start Rescue. Join us Fridays as we introduce them to you on Classic Hits KDUZ.
Your Thursday morning devotional this week is presented by Dr. Tom Rakow of Grace Bible Church of Silver Lake and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Endure Hardship.”
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Endorsing a candidate who can topple Democratic Gov. Tim Walz will top the agenda when Minnesota Republicans gather in Rochester for their state convention Friday and Saturday. They’ll choose from a field led by Dr. Scott Jensen, a physician skeptical of coronavirus vaccines and...
Jury selection is underway in the trial of 68-year-old Gregory Ulrich of Buffalo. Ulrich is charged in the February 2021 shooting and bombing of the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo that left 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay dead and three other seriously injured. Ulrich is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated...
Severe storms moved across the state Wednesday and caused damage that included downed trees, damage to buildings, flooding, and power outages. Multiple thunderstorm and tornado watches and warnings were issued by the National Weather Service as storms moved from the western part of the state to the east. There were reports of heavy rain, high winds, and hail.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 11 deaths from COVID-19 today (Thursday) and 2,115 new cases. So far, 12,547 people have died from the coronavirus in Minnesota. Including reinfections, health officials report the state’s total cases at 1,476,133 since the pandemic began.
Due to heavy rains and flooding, officials have closed some Renville County park gates. The gates are now closed to Mack Lake, Anderson Lake, Skalbekken, and Vicksburg Parks. County officials say the gates will remain closed until further notice.
Comments / 0