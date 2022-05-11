ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayer, MN

Milton H. Vollrath

By Randy
 3 days ago

Milton H. Vollrath, age 91, of Mayer, Minnesota, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022,...

Hwy 19 from Winthrop to Gibbon Closed for Repairs

MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists are advised that Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gibbon is now closed, as crews work to make repairs to the roadway caused by erosion. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 15, and Sibley County Roads 25 and 22. MnDOT says Highway 19 is expected to...
WINTHROP, MN
Stranded Motorists in Willmar Flooding

(KWLM/Willmar, MN)– Willmar Public Works Staff, Law Enforcement, and Rescue Crews were kept busy on Wednesday night in and around the City of Willmar. Torrential rains caused localized flooding on many streets within the city limits. Kandiyohi County Rescue responded and assisted to multiple reports of stranded motorists. A...
WILLMAR, MN
1 killed During Storms in Western MN

BLOMKEST, Minn. (FOX 9) – Authorities in Kandiyohi County are investigating a death related to Thursday’s severe weather. The National Weather Service says one person was killed when a grain bin fell on top of an occupied car Thursday evening just before 7 p.m. According to the National...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
KDUZ Pet Patrol – May 13th

Every week we will introduce you to some of the most adorable, adoptable pets available from our partner shelters Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter, Tri-County Humane Society, Pet Haven of MN, Hawk Creek Animal Shelter, Underdog Rescue, MN, Heartland Animal Rescue Team, Midwest Animal Rescue & Services and Ruff Start Rescue. Join us Fridays as we introduce them to you on Classic Hits KDUZ.
PETS
Morning Devotional – Endure Hardship

Your Thursday morning devotional this week is presented by Dr. Tom Rakow of Grace Bible Church of Silver Lake and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Endure Hardship.”
HUTCHINSON, MN
MN GOP seeks candidate who can topple Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Endorsing a candidate who can topple Democratic Gov. Tim Walz will top the agenda when Minnesota Republicans gather in Rochester for their state convention Friday and Saturday. They’ll choose from a field led by Dr. Scott Jensen, a physician skeptical of coronavirus vaccines and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Jury Selection Begins in Ulrich Trial

Jury selection is underway in the trial of 68-year-old Gregory Ulrich of Buffalo. Ulrich is charged in the February 2021 shooting and bombing of the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo that left 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay dead and three other seriously injured. Ulrich is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated...
BUFFALO, MN
Severe Storms Cause Damage/Flooding

Severe storms moved across the state Wednesday and caused damage that included downed trees, damage to buildings, flooding, and power outages. Multiple thunderstorm and tornado watches and warnings were issued by the National Weather Service as storms moved from the western part of the state to the east. There were reports of heavy rain, high winds, and hail.
NEW ULM, MN
MN Reports 11 COVID Deaths/2,115 New Cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 11 deaths from COVID-19 today (Thursday) and 2,115 new cases. So far, 12,547 people have died from the coronavirus in Minnesota. Including reinfections, health officials report the state’s total cases at 1,476,133 since the pandemic began.
MINNESOTA STATE
Renville County Park Gates Closed Due to Flooding

Due to heavy rains and flooding, officials have closed some Renville County park gates. The gates are now closed to Mack Lake, Anderson Lake, Skalbekken, and Vicksburg Parks. County officials say the gates will remain closed until further notice.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN

