More people are finding work and employers appear to be closer to fulfilling their job openings, but there’s still a shortage of drivers in Colorado. Of course, there’s long been a need for drivers. It’s not just a pandemic thing. A 2019 report from the American Trucking Associations laments the shortage but notes that the driver shortfall was first documented in 2005. It got worse in 2021, with a historic high of 80,000 openings.

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO