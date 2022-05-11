ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate set for vote on abortion rights bill: CBS News Flash May 11, 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate is slated to hold a procedural vote to begin debate on guaranteeing abortion rights, in the...

Roe v. Wade explained

Access to abortion has been recognized as a constitutional right in the United States for nearly five decades. However, a leaked draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court is signaling they may soon overturn the 1973 ruling that established that right, Roe v. Wade. So, what exactly is Roe v. Wade and what would overturning it mean for the U.S.?
Psaki heckled throughout tearful White House briefing room send-off

Jen Psaki's final White House press briefing featured tearful goodbyes, a handful of guests, and repeated heckling from a reporter in the room. Psaki, who also served as communications director in the Obama White House, is leaving the Biden administration after over 15 months, which saw her brief reporters 224 times in the White House's James Brady Press Briefing Room or aboard Air Force One. She is expected to join NBC News in the fall.
Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity...
