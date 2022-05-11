ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter ad business could surge as advertisers pin hope on Musk

By Sheila Dang
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5jUU_0fa7Wnjt00

(Reuters) - Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal to take Twitter Inc private could mark the end of the social media platform’s advertising business, many in the ad industry have worried.

But in the weeks since April 25 when the Tesla Inc chief executive announced the deal, Madison Avenue’s attitude to Musk’s upcoming version of Twitter is evolving.

Optimism is taking hold and is playing out in two ways.

Some ad buyers are hoping to extract better deals from a company undergoing a massive transition. Others are betting that Musk, who has dribbled new product ideas daily on Twitter, can deliver what Twitter has fallen short on - launch new products more quickly, according to advertising executives who spoke with Reuters.

The belief is that Musk’s push for faster product development will attract more new users who will become the foundation for a better marketing environment.

The view is a shift from the ad industry’s dim outlook after Musk appeared to dump cold water on Twitter’s $5 billion ad business, tweeting that the company should be a forum for free speech and questioning the platform’s reliance on ads for revenue.

According to slides Musk presented to investors, he expects Twitter to reach 931 million users by 2028 from 229 million in the most recent quarter, and ad revenue to more than double to $12 billion, representing about 45% of its total revenue in the same time frame, the New York Times reported.

Despite Musk’s repeated statements on minimizing content censorship on the platform, he appeared in a video on Monday with European Union industry chief Thierry Breton to discuss the upcoming Digital Services Act, which will require platforms to curb illegal content. Musk said he “was very much of the same mind” and agreed with “everything [Breton] said.”

In the short term, some ad agencies are already advising clients to take a fresh look at doing business with Twitter.

One ad agency executive who declined to be named said they expected negotiations to begin in the coming months to strike lower ad prices on behalf of some clients, as Twitter may be more flexible during the period of uncertainty before Musk closes his takeover deal.

Code3, an agency that has worked with brands like Chipotle, Dior and Gap, will advise some clients to consider increasing their investment on Twitter in the near term to take advantage of the buzz that Musk has helped generate on the platform, said Lizzy Glazer, vice president of connections planning at Code3.

On Tuesday, Musk said during a Financial Times conference that he would reverse Twitter’s permanent suspension on former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ad and marketing executives who spoke with Reuters said they are watching closely for changes Twitter could make to the platform, and most advertisers have not yet made significant shifts in spending, tamping down fears of abandoning Twitter.

Some experts forecast Twitter could actually become a more attractive environment for brands under Musk.

Musk could help jolt Twitter to be more competitive with new features and lead to bigger user growth, said Erica Patrick, director of paid social media at ad agency Mediahub Worldwide, which counts Netflix Inc and Fox Sports among its clients.

“Twitter has always been fourth in line as a social platform,” she said. “(Musk) does innovate and he can think outside the box. If it’s a private company, there’s a lot they can do more quickly.”

Even the expectation that Musk’s ownership could lead to looser rules on content will be an advantage for some marketers who aim to play off viral events, said Ishan Goel, founder of Goel Strategies, a marketing agency that has worked with brands like Hulu and Colgate.

“As a marketer, you get the most viral moment when there’s disruption,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Thierry Breton
Person
Donald Trump
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Crypto meltdown prompts Yellen to call for new regulation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, responding to the recent sharp decline in the value of cryptocurrencies, said Thursday that additional federal regulation was needed to respond to the wave of speculative investment in the currency whose secrecy is an essential part of its appeal. “We...
CURRENCIES
TheWrap

Update: Sean Hannity Falsely Identifies ‘Pallets and Pallets’ of Baby Formula at the Border Amid Shortage

(Note: post has been updated with a response from Sean Hannity and information about baby formula vs. powdered milk for babies.) Fox News’ Sean Hannity shared photos that falsely claimed to show “pallets and pallets” of baby formula at the southern border that were reserved for “illegal immigrants,” which CNN quickly debunked, calling the “Fox and Friends” segment an “illuminating example” in “outrage creation.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Twitter Inc#Tesla Inc#The New York Times
Reuters

Reuters

434K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy