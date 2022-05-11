‘Rust’ producers dispute New Mexico safety agency's pricey penalty: report

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell blasted President Biden's defense of soft-on-crime policies in Democratic-run cities Saturday on ‘The Big Saturday Show.'. LEO TERRELL: Since the summer of 2020, the Democrats have turned their backs on law and order. I mean, that's a fact. They basically sanctioned, in my opinion, the rise of 2020 and what we have in this country right now, it's disgraceful. Soft prosecutors who will not keep career criminals in jail. I live in one of these cities, Los Angeles. You look at Chicago, you look at New York, and these Democrats refuse – refuse – to call out these soft prosecutors. And that is the problem. Criminals know for a fact they're not going to jail if they commit a crime. So you have this escalation, and it's been going on since 2020, and it has to stop. And the only way it's going to stop, we got to get these soft prosecutors out. We got to get these Democratic-run cities. We've got to change the composition of the leadership in these Democratic-run cities, or it's going to get worse.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 HOURS AGO