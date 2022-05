The 20-year-old would list the properties for sale on websites without the owner's knowledge, the Attorney General's Office alleges in arresting her. A 20-year-old Palm Beach County woman is facing criminal charges after authorities alleged that she stole more than $300,000 through a real-estate scam in which she pretended to be the owner of properties in at least six Florida counties and listed the properties for sale.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO