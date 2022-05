On January 21st, 2022, Katie Shaw stepped up to the podium at the National March for Life and faced a crowd of over 100,000 people. Katie smiled at the massive rally cheering wildly in front of her. Peering over the podium through thin-rimmed glasses, she appeared just like any other ordinary young woman – and she was. But Katie has Down syndrome. According to pro-abortion people around the world, that meant that her life was not worth living.

PROTESTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO