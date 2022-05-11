Kansas man dies after pickup crash on closed road

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Monday in Harvey County. A maintenance vehicle turned over on East First Street between Oliver and Woodlawn roads, according to a social media report from the Harvey Sheriff's Department. The driver was found, pinned inside the truck in critical condition. Crews worked diligently for just over an hour to free the patient, cutting away parts of the cab and using hydraulic spreaders and rams to gain access, according to Newton Fire and EMS.

HARVEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO