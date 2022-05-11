ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man named person of interest in Brittanee Drexel disappearance arrested in SC

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was named a person of interest in 2012 in the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel more than a decade ago was arrested in Georgetown County.

Raymond Douglas Moody, 62, of Georgetown, was arrested May 4 and charged with obstructing justice. It’s unclear if the arrest is in connection with the Drexel case.

News13 reached out to the FBI last week and was told no information could be released due to an ongoing investigation.

There are 33 inmates who escaped from North Carolina prisons but were never found

Moody was named a person of interest in 2012 but was never charged in connection with the case, according to previous reporting. It’s unclear whether Moody is still considered a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance.

Drexel was reported missing in spring of 2009 on Ocean Boulevard.  FBI investigators believe she was taken from the Blue Water Inn and was held against her will for several days.

Drexel left her home in Rochester, New York during the spring of 2009 without her parents’ consent and traveled with a group of teenagers on spring break to Myrtle Beach.

According to the CUE center, Brittanee was abducted while walking on Ocean Boulevard after retrieving her shoes from a person staying at the Blue Water Inn.  When she didn’t answer her phone, her friends called her family to let them know.

In 2016, the FBI announced that Drexel was taken from Myrtle Beach to the Mclellanville area in Charleston County, where she was held for a few days against her will and killed.

No body has been found.

