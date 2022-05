TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Like the faded letters on the side of the building, the Sky Ride has become a shadow of its former self at the Tulsa Fairgrounds. "This is heartbreaking," said Tulsa City Councilor Kara Joy McKee, reacting to a statement from Expo Square officials that "the Sky Ride will no longer operate during the Tulsa State Fair."

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO