05/11/2022: Make it 4 in a row….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth, and Tim Drawbridge

For some…. a chilly start to our Wednesday….



Wednesday Morning Low Temperatures

The surface analysis shows high pressure still in control…. system to our south will be throwing some clouds over the mid-Hudson Valley / downstate NY / Southern New England…. tonight into Thursday – along with a cooler flow off the Atlantic…. eventually the ridge will break down allowing that moisture to flow northward….





Surface Analysis – as of 409pm Wednesday

The Futurecast shows another beauty for tomorrow / Thursday…. some cloud-cover issues south of Albany…. sparkling blue skies from Albany points north….



Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Tuesday at 8am (left) and at 5pm (right)

high temps will range from the mid 70s into the mid 80s….



Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Thursday – Capital Region (left) and the Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)



Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Thursday – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess Counties into Western New England (right)

We hold on to the sunshine & the warm temperatures on Friday…. with a touch of humidity to boot, too….





Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Friday at 7am (left), at 5pm (center), and Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Friday (right)

