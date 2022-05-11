ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

05/11/2022: Make it 4 in a row….

By Tim Drawbridge, Robert Lindenmuth, Steve Caporizzo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0in3N8_0fa7SjLp00

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth, and Tim Drawbridge

For some…. a chilly start to our Wednesday….

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IBAd_0fa7SjLp00
Wednesday Morning Low Temperatures
The surface analysis shows high pressure still in control…. system to our south will be throwing some clouds over the mid-Hudson Valley / downstate NY / Southern New England…. tonight into Thursday – along with a cooler flow off the Atlantic…. eventually the ridge will break down allowing that moisture to flow northward….

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05h837_0fa7SjLp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pzxs_0fa7SjLp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eohVO_0fa7SjLp00
Surface Analysis – as of 409pm Wednesday

The Futurecast shows another beauty for tomorrow / Thursday…. some cloud-cover issues south of Albany…. sparkling blue skies from Albany points north….

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjMyv_0fa7SjLp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ee4Jg_0fa7SjLp00
Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Tuesday at 8am (left) and at 5pm (right)

high temps will range from the mid 70s into the mid 80s….

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3ba7_0fa7SjLp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10VKeU_0fa7SjLp00
Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Thursday – Capital Region (left) and the Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJAHg_0fa7SjLp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMN0f_0fa7SjLp00
Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Thursday – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess Counties into Western New England (right)

We hold on to the sunshine & the warm temperatures on Friday…. with a touch of humidity to boot, too….

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKgWz_0fa7SjLp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TiBxQ_0fa7SjLp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W164k_0fa7SjLp00
Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Friday at 7am (left), at 5pm (center), and Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Friday (right)
