05/11/2022: Make it 4 in a row….
Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth, and Tim Drawbridge
For some…. a chilly start to our Wednesday….
The surface analysis shows high pressure still in control…. system to our south will be throwing some clouds over the mid-Hudson Valley / downstate NY / Southern New England…. tonight into Thursday – along with a cooler flow off the Atlantic…. eventually the ridge will break down allowing that moisture to flow northward….
The Futurecast shows another beauty for tomorrow / Thursday…. some cloud-cover issues south of Albany…. sparkling blue skies from Albany points north….
high temps will range from the mid 70s into the mid 80s….
We hold on to the sunshine & the warm temperatures on Friday…. with a touch of humidity to boot, too….
