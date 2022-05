KATHRYN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People living by the Clausen Springs Dam near Kathryn were told to evacuate their homes because of rising water levels. Authorities originally thought the dam was breached based off high water flow in the area, however water levels have gone down and officials now say there is no imminent threat to people in the area.

KATHRYN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO