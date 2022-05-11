Allen Terveen, 99, Emery

Severe storms blew through our area late Thursday afternoon and into Thursday evening. There were reports of tornadoes outside of Alexandria, in Parkston, in Salem, and near Howard. Those reports are unconfirmed. Winds as high as 90 MPH were reported, as was hail ranging from pea-sized to half-dollar sized. Many Mitchell residents were without power as of 6:30 PM, and it is not known when power will be restored. Many stores and restaurants have closed early in Mitchell due to power outages. If you are needing the services of a business or restaurant, call ahead to make sure they are open. Power outages were also reported in Kimball.
CASTLEWOOD — According to local accounts on Twitter, the gymnasium for Castlewood High School was severely damaged during Thursday’s severe thunderstorm. Photos were uploaded showing a tornado and the damage throughout the Castlewood area on Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where one person died in a crash that authorities say was caused by downed power lines. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power across southern Minnesota on Thursday morning after Wednesday night’s storms cut service to more than 75,000 customers. Torrential rain flooded some streets and highways in the Twin Cities area, with several reports of vehicles stranded in the flash flooding. The Storm Prediction Center says more potentially severe weather was forecast for Thursday that could bring hail, high winds and tornadoes from the Dakotas and Minnesota into other parts of the Midwest.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Real estate agents says the hot housing market in South Dakota’s larger cities has spilled over to the state’s more rural areas. While the competition is the highest in Sioux Falls and Rapid City where prices have increased about 20% over last year, the rural real estate market is also changing. In the past, home sellers in small farming communities across the state had trouble finding a buyer. Fischer Rounds Real Estate broker Micah Volmer says she had multiple offers on a property in Kimball, population 700, within a week of listing it.
Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022, in honor of South Dakota law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty and the 2,917 South Dakotans who have perished from COVID-19. “South Dakotans have courage....
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A first-of-its-kind federal study of Native American boarding schools that for over a century sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society has identified more than 500 student deaths at the institutions so far. But officials say that figure could grow exponentially as research continues. The Interior Department report released Wednesday expands to more than 400 the number of schools that were known to have operated across the U.S. for 150 years, starting in the early 19th century. It identified more than 500 deaths in records for about 20 of them. The agency says a second volume of the report will cover burial sites and the impacts of the boarding schools on Indigenous communities.
HURON, S.D. –The South Dakota State Fair and C&B Operations welcome Everclear as the support act for Stone Temple Pilots at the Fair Grandstand on Friday, September 2. Formed in 1991, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career spanning 11 studio releases, numerous videos, thousands of shows, and accolades that include a GRAMMY nomination.
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem issued a State of Emergency and ordered state personnel and resources to communities impacted by the damaging storms that occurred Thursday in eastern South Dakota. The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has opened an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate...
