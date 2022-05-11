ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Gov. Noem to speak at Law Enforcement Memorial Service

more955.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem will speak at the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service in Pierre on Wednesday,...

more955.com

Comments / 0

Related
more955.com

Governor Noem orders State of Emergency for storm response

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem issued a State of Emergency and ordered state personnel and resources to communities impacted by the damaging storms that occurred Thursday in eastern South Dakota. The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management has opened an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate...
POLITICS
more955.com

US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A first-of-its-kind federal study of Native American boarding schools that for over a century sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society has identified more than 500 student deaths at the institutions so far. But officials say that figure could grow exponentially as research continues. The Interior Department report released Wednesday expands to more than 400 the number of schools that were known to have operated across the U.S. for 150 years, starting in the early 19th century. It identified more than 500 deaths in records for about 20 of them. The agency says a second volume of the report will cover burial sites and the impacts of the boarding schools on Indigenous communities.
EDUCATION
more955.com

Three dead from Thursday storms in South Dakota and Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Strong winds and a tornado caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left three more people dead. Authorities say a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday in Minnesota and killed a passenger, while two people in South Dakota died as a result of severe weather. Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph in parts of South Dakota, where a nursing home and school were damaged. Earlier in the week, severe weather hit Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash. More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
Government
more955.com

Rural home sales in South Dakota heat up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Real estate agents says the hot housing market in South Dakota’s larger cities has spilled over to the state’s more rural areas. While the competition is the highest in Sioux Falls and Rapid City where prices have increased about 20% over last year, the rural real estate market is also changing. In the past, home sellers in small farming communities across the state had trouble finding a buyer. Fischer Rounds Real Estate broker Micah Volmer says she had multiple offers on a property in Kimball, population 700, within a week of listing it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
more955.com

Severe weather causes damage in Minnesota; 1 dead in crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where one person died in a crash that authorities say was caused by downed power lines. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power across southern Minnesota on Thursday morning after Wednesday night’s storms cut service to more than 75,000 customers. Torrential rain flooded some streets and highways in the Twin Cities area, with several reports of vehicles stranded in the flash flooding. The Storm Prediction Center says more potentially severe weather was forecast for Thursday that could bring hail, high winds and tornadoes from the Dakotas and Minnesota into other parts of the Midwest.
MINNESOTA STATE
more955.com

Storms cause damage, power outages in area.

Severe storms blew through our area late Thursday afternoon and into Thursday evening. There were reports of tornadoes outside of Alexandria, in Parkston, in Salem, and near Howard. Those reports are unconfirmed. Winds as high as 90 MPH were reported, as was hail ranging from pea-sized to half-dollar sized. Many Mitchell residents were without power as of 6:30 PM, and it is not known when power will be restored. Many stores and restaurants have closed early in Mitchell due to power outages. If you are needing the services of a business or restaurant, call ahead to make sure they are open. Power outages were also reported in Kimball.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem

Comments / 0

Community Policy