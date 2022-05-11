Geary County Booking Photos May 10

Jennifer Anne Hall’s arrest on the Livingston County warrant for alleged 1st Degree Murder was handled by the U.S. Marshals Service. The Marshals became involved once she was formally charged and provided assistance to the case investigators as her current whereabouts were unknown. Early this week, deputies and task force officers had tracked her to a motel in Overland Park near I-435 and Metcalf. The Overland Park Police Department secured a search warrant for the motel room and she was taken into custody there a short time later without incident.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO