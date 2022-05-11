ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Geary County Booking Photos May 10

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds...

Hall’s Capture By US Marshals

Jennifer Anne Hall’s arrest on the Livingston County warrant for alleged 1st Degree Murder was handled by the U.S. Marshals Service. The Marshals became involved once she was formally charged and provided assistance to the case investigators as her current whereabouts were unknown. Early this week, deputies and task force officers had tracked her to a motel in Overland Park near I-435 and Metcalf. The Overland Park Police Department secured a search warrant for the motel room and she was taken into custody there a short time later without incident.
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (5/11)

BOOKED: Shawn Shaneyfelt on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Marijuana and Driving while revoked, Bond set at $2,500.00 Cash or Surety. BOOKED: Trisha Johnson on Barton County warrant for Probation Violation, NO BOND. BOOKED: Trenton Berens on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear with...
Alleged Murderer Jennifer Hall Arrested in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KS – Jennifer Anne Hall was arrested in Kansas on Thursday evening on a Livingston County arrest warrant for first degree murder. Hall is a former employee of Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. It is alleged in a probable cause affidavit that during Hall’s employment the number...
Topeka man arrested after meth, hallucenogenics allegedly found in car

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested in Jackson Co. after meth and hallucinogenics were allegedly found in his car. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, deputies stopped a car near U.S. Highway 75 and 110th Rd. for a traffic violation.
Geary County, KS
Authorities locate remains of a drowning victim at Milford Lake

Geary County Sheriff's Department authorities have recovered the remains of a man last seen swimming to shore in Milford Lake on April 30. With help from Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Parks Division, members of the Geary County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Sheriff's Office / Junction City Fire Department dive team recovered the remains of Jesse Paul Sockness, 41, of Lawrence. The recovery occurred after boaters saw his body floating in the water about 300 yards north of where Sockness was suspected of entering the water. The location was in the Curtis Creek area on the west side of Milford Lake.
CHASE COUNTY SHOOTING: KBI confirms Emporia man shot, lists Milford man as suspect

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an arrest and formal charges are expected after an apparent shooting incident in Chase County discovered early Friday. A statement from the KBI corroborates information released shortly after noon by the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, which said authorities responded to Kansa Highway 150 southwest of Elmdale around 6:15 am following a reported shooting. After deputies and Highway Patrol troopers arrived, they found a currently-unnamed Emporia man shot at least once in the right hip. The man was transported to Newman Regional Health and, according to Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker, was eventually released.
Woman, 37, arrested Wednesday night on meth count in Holton

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Holton woman was arrested Wednesday night in connection with possession of methamphetamine, Jackson County sheriff’s officials said. The woman, identified as Theresa Marie Ross-Hetrick, 37, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday following a car stop near 6th and Colorado streets in Holton. According to...
Remains of drowning victim at Kansas lake found by sheriff

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their search for a suspected drowning victim has ended as of Friday. Jesse Paul Sockness was suspected to have drowned in Milford Lake in late April. His remains were recovered by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, […]
Riley County Arrest Report May 11

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. BRYAN WADE MURPHY, 46, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/ family member or dating relationship; Bond $2000. BAILEY MARIE COLLIER, 19,...
Wanted man considered ‘dangerous’ found, arrested in Butler County

TOWANDA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: : A man that heightened security concerns in Butler County is in custody, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed. James Roberts, 35, was arrested Thursday evening. The FBI said the agency, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol took Roberts into custody “without incident.”
Authorities Arrest Liberty Man Early This Morning on Multiple Felonies & Driving Charges

Troopers report the arrest of a Liberty man early this morning in Clay County on multiple felonies and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 36-year-old Michael A. Thomas around 1:07 this morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, felony tampering with a motor vehicle, and felony fleeing.
Suspect leads Kan. deputies on 120 mph chase across 2 counties

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase. Just before 10a.m. Wednesday, a Sheriff’s Detective came in contact with a 2002 Honda Civic and driver that were wanted for outstanding felony warrants and fleeing from at least two other local law enforcement agencies, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
Police arrest wanted assault suspect after standoff at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a standoff in Topeka. Just after 9 a.m., Thursday detectives with the Topeka Police Department went to 1286 SW Lane on an attempt to locate 33-year-old Bruce A. Teel of Topeka, on an original charge of Aggravated Assault, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
Medical murder suspect arrested in Kansas

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) The suspect in a murder that happened 20 years ago has been taken into custody. United States Marshal Scott Seeling announced Friday the arrest of Jennifer Hall. Hall is a former respiratory therapist wanted for murder. According to court documents, Hall knowingly caused the death of a...
RCPD cracks down on Pillsbury Crossing regulations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police officers have cracked down on regulations at Pillsbury Crossing, which include no alcohol, swimming or parking in the roadway. The Riley County Police Department says officers have already fielded several calls over the past few days to report large groups drinking alcohol and parking their vehicles in the water at Pillsbury Crossing.
Death investigation in Gray County gets preliminary result

CIMARRON – A preliminary result has been reached in the death of a person in Cimarron according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The result stems from an incident that occurred on May 5 at around 12:30 p.m., when the Gray County Sheriff’s Office, KBI and Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to a fire of a trailer located at 301 S.
