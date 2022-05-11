ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk Doctors Report Unexpected Late-Season Flu Levels

By Barry Friedman
LkldNow
LkldNow
 3 days ago

Polk County doctors and health organizations say they are seeing an unexpected and unseasonal rise in...

www.lkldnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
LkldNow

Laura Lee Conrad, 64

Laura Lee Conrad, age 64, died on March 27, 2022. She was born and raised in Lakeland Florida, and remained a lifelong resident. Since 2015 she served as a records clerk for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. She served as an administrative assistant for risk management for the City of Lakeland, from 1996-2012. From 1984 -1996 she was a commercial loans operation clerk for the Peoples Bank of Lakeland. Early in her career she worked at Paperback Booksmith, known as Dick and Jane Booksellers, and at Montgomery Ward at the Lakeland Mall.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Lakeland Passenger Lands Plane After Pilot Becomes Incapacitated

Darren Harrison of Lakeland was a passenger in a Cessna Grand Caravan flying from the Bahamas to Florida when the pilot became incapacitated. Though Harrison had never had flying lessons, he took over the aircraft’s controls and radioed Air Traffic Control at Palm Beach International Airport, News Channel 8 reports. Harrison was able to land the 38-foot Cessna safety under the guidance of Air Traffic Controller Robert Morgan. “The way he remained calm is why he’s alive today,” Nathan Romero, a flight instructor at Legends Airways in Lakeland, told WFLA. Harrison told Morgan he just wanted to get back to Lakeland to hug his pregnant wife, and he told WFLA it is too soon for him to be interviewed about his emergency landing. | ALSO: New York Post.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Earle L. Everton, 89

Earle L. Everton, 89, of Lakeland, died on May 12, 2022. He was born on October 14, 1932, in Norfolk, Virginia. Earle was an electrical engineer and worked for the city of Lakeland in the Department of Electric and Water Utilities for many years. He was a member of Resurrection Catholic church in Lakeland.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Government
County
Polk County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
LkldNow

Lani Kyle Youngblood, 46

Lani Kyle Youngblood, 46, passed away on April 26, 2022. He was born on January 7, 1976 in Lakeland, FL, and remained a lifelong resident of the area. Lani was a loving family man. He is a son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle. Lani’s greatest joy was spending time with family. Lani also found joy in his job as a heavy equipment operator at B&S Ranch. He considered his co-workers as his family.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Read It in the Morning Paper: Judicial Elections, Rehab Hospital

JUDGES: Brenda Ramirez, a Lakeland lawyer, will become a circuit judge in January as she was the only candidate who filed for an open seat on the 10th Judicial Circuit. In addition, 11 incumbent circuit judges have been re-elected since nobody challenged them by the deadline. On the county bench, three judges were re-elected and five candidates qualified for an open seat in the Aug. 23 election: John Flynn, Ruth Moracen Knight, Carmalita Lall, Adam David Patton and Tara Wheat. (Campaign finance reports)
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

William Wallace Best, 79

William Wallace Best was a loving husband, father, grandpa, son, brother, and friend. He left this world to be reunited with his wife in Heaven on May 7, 2022, at the age of 79. Wallace was born to Emma Jane Messer and James Roy Best on September 15, 1942, in...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Cornelia “Conny” Buonamia, 62

Cornelia “Conny” Buonamia was born Cornelia Gräßle in Linsenhofen, Germany on November 11, 1959. Her parents were Georg Hans Gräßle and Else Gräßle and she was the second eldest of six (Brigitte, Beate, Claudia, Betina, and a brother Claus). She met her would-be husband, Victor Buonamia, while she was at a pub in 1983. Eight months later, they wed at Christ the Evangelische Kirchengemeinde Church in Wernau, Germany and moved to America after 24 years.
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Flu Season#Polk Doctors Report#News Channel 8#Tamiflu
LkldNow

School Superintendent: Challenged Books Will Return to Libraries After Opt-In/Opt-Out Plan Developed

The 16 books that had been challenged as inappropriate for youth should be returned to Polk public school library shelves, schools Superintendent Frederick Heid has determined. But several of the books will not go back to elementary or middle school shelves, based on the recommendations of two committees that reviewed the books. The books will not be re-shelved until the school district develops an opt-in, opt-out system, which is expected to be finalized this summer, Bay News 9 reports. County Citizens Defending Freedom, which called for the books’ removal, has said it will consider taking legal action. | MORE: School district news release | Book-by-book determinations.
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Phyllis Knowlton Hinson, 90

Phyllis Knowlton Hinson of Lakeland, FL passed away on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022. Ms. Hinson was born to Robert and Doris (Rouse) Knowlton on December 24, 1931, in Richmond, PA. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Robert Knowlton; and her son, Larry Hinson. She is survived by her son, Scott Hinder (Maria); daughter, Denise Hinder; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Gerow (Pam), as well as many nieces and nephews.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Draken Laying Off 100 in Lakeland After Losing Air Force Contract

Draken International plans to lay off 100 employees at its headquarters at Lakeland Linder International Airport beginning May 24, the company said in a document filed with the state of Florida. The job cuts resulted from the U.S. Air Force not renewing a $280 million contract for adversary air services at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, the Business Observer reported. In addition, Draken announced it would close a facility in Nevada and lay off 147 people there.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

John Aaron Cash, 29

John Aaron Cash, 29, was born on January 12, 1993 in Brandon, FL and passed away due to liver disease on April 27, 2022 in Lakeland, FL. He was taken away from us way, way too soon. He is now and will always be missed. John, aka (Johnny, Little Johnny,...
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
LkldNow

Fares Eliminated for Downtown Golf Cart Shuttles

The golf carts that navigate people through downtown will be free to ride starting Friday, The Ledger reports. The service, known as The Squeeze and run by the Citrus Connection, will instead rely on wrap-around advertising on the carts to help fund the program’s estimated annual costs of $382,000. The service currently runs 4-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and will soon expand to Saturdays during the downtown farmers markets, monthly Thursday food truck rallies and other downtown events.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Lynn D. Harrison, 89

Lynn D. Harrison, 89 of Lakeland, died peacefully at home on May 4, 2022. He was a native of Lakeland and was born in Lakeland on February 12, 1933, to Green and Lillian Harrison. Lynn graduated from Summerlin Institute in 1950 and then served in the United States Navy. He...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Republican Field for Congressional District 15 Getting More Crowded

Another Republican has joined the primary race to represent a U.S. House district that includes the western half of Lakeland. Previously, the District 15 primary battle had been between former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross of Lakeland, former Florida Rep. Jackie Toledo of Tampa, and retired Navy Cmd. Demetries Grimes of Poinciana. Now Jay Collins of Tampa has entered the race, the Tampa Bay Times reports. He had been considered the front-runner in the GOP primary to oppose Democratic District 14 incumbent Kathy Castor, but reapportionment left that district more Democrat-leaning and opened a vacancy in a Republican-leaning, redrawn 15th District.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Watch for Hot Air Balloons Over South Lakeland This Weekend

Balloon pilots will take the place of jet pilots to demonstrate their skills this weekend in the skies over Sun ‘n Fun. The three-day Up Up and Away Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival opens Friday and continues through Sunday on the Sun ‘n Fun Expo campus located on the south side of Lakeland Linder International Airport.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Amazon Driver’s Act of Kindness Goes Viral

After Amazon driver Asani Anderson delivered a package to a Kathleen home, he stopped to write a message on the sidewalk in chalk: “Amazon is praying for Aubrey. Luv you.” The message was for 8-year-old cancer patient Aubrey Hutson, and it touched her mom’s heart. She posted doorbell camera video of Anderson writing the message to TikTok, and it went viral, getting 300,000 views in just a few hours, Fox 13 News reports.
KATHLEEN, FL
LkldNow

Wildlife Experts Offer Explanations for Florida Panther Sightings in Lakeland

Wildlife officials give several explanations for the rare sightings of two Florida panthers in Lakeland last week (which we noted here), News Channel 8 reports. Development in their South Florida habitat may be driving male panthers north as they search for mates, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. And a ZooTampa specialist said the rebound in panther populations is causing the territorial animals to roam farther as they seek prey.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Mary Ellen Henry, 84

Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Friend Mary Ellen Henry, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Monday, April 25th 2022 surrounded by her family. Mary Ellen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and loyal friend who will be remembered as a woman devoted to her faith and family.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy