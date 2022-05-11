ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

These Disgusting Bugs Are Taking Over Brick, NJ, Why?

By Sue Moll
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

And, it seems to be just Brick in Ocean County, according to my "bug" expert. My "bug" expert is my husband who runs a local bug business for mosquitos and pests. These bugs are so weird. They are mosquito-looking bugs but they are not mosquitos. What are these weird...

New Jersey 101.5

Third recycling facility burns in New Jersey

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A fire at a South Jersey recycling facility Thursday night is the third this week in New Jersey. Thick black smoke filled the sky over American Recycling on Route 50 in the Mays Landing section Hamilton around 8 p.m., closing the road between the Atlantic City Expressway and the 4H grounds, according to Hamilton police.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

2022 Kite Festival coming to the Wildwoods and Brick, NJ this summer

There's nothing like flying a kite on a hot summer day. The sunshine and light breezes make this event a favorite for family and friends all over the country. Here in New Jersey, we have the added benefit of beautiful beaches to fly those kites high in the sky. The Jersey Shore has long been a favorite destination for kite flying with many events to accommodate this favorite activity.
BRICK, NJ
headynj.com

Jersey Shore Extracts Seeks Dispensary License in Ocean County

Charles Benson and Candice Johnson are young entrepreneurs running Jersey Shore Extracts seeking a conditional micro adult-use cannabis dispensary license in Ocean County. They have participated in the industry for years and are longtime advocates. Benson and Johnson started a business from scratch while raising three kids. They applied after the adult-use cannabis dispensary application portal opened.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Top 10 Best Restaurants I Still Need To Eat At In Monmouth County, NJ

What the hell am I doing? I call myself a Monmouth County local and I haven't eaten at these places?! I need to be better, and I will be better. I love going out and eating at Jersey Shore restaurants. Honestly, it's one of my favorite things to do but it's obviously expensive. During the weekdays I try my best to eat at home and thanks to EveryPlate, I am able to do that. This service helps me make affordable, crowd-pleasing meals at home at least three times a week. I have little time to go grocery shopping and I am terrible in the kitchen. EveryPlate gives me the assistance that I need. However, this is not a promotion for EveryPlate, this article is about the 10 most highly recommended restaurants I still need to eat at in Monmouth County.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

MASKS RECOMMENDED FOR CAPE MAY COUNTY, EIGHT OTHERS

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that Cape May County and eight others in the Garden State are now at high transmission rates for coronavirus. Atlantic, Camden, Gloucester, and Ocean are also at high risk, but not Cumberland or Salem. New Jersey has over 700 people hospitalized with the virus.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

So Fun! The Amazing Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

It's the perfect time of year to visit Storybook Land. Springtime is perfect for a day or night with the family at the famous Storybook Land in South Jersey. It has been making wonderful memories for families for 66 years. It's the fantastic Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township that opened in 1955. It is an amazing theme park that salutes the stories we have grown up with over the years. Attractions like the Three Little Pigs, Mother Goose, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and Jill, Three Bears, and Santa Claus.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Top 12 Countdown to the Best Breakfast Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ

We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your favorite things in Ocean County, your opinions come flying in. I love them, good or bad, you are awesome and when we asked about "Favorite Breakfast" in Ocean County, boy there were a lot of favorite places. The majority of these 12 had so many votes or mentions, just amazing.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
92.7 WOBM

NJ hospital safety grades are out: Could your hospital do better?

A new survey has just been released that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State. Tyla Minniear, the chief operating officer for the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, said the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety survey lists hospitals with a top safety rating, but it also includes 19 that received a grade of “C” and 4 hospitals received a “D”.
NJ.com

Parts of Jersey Shore beaches will be closed past Memorial Day after storm causes erosion

Beach erosion following last weekend’s fierce coastal storm has created additional headaches in several towns with Memorial Day weekend only two weeks away. The Ortley Beach section of Toms River, North Wildwood and Stone Harbor are among the places where tides and strong winds took their toll — wiping away massive amounts of sand, and producing “cliffs” near the diminished dunes, officials in those towns said.
STONE HARBOR, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

