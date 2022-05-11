ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, WA

31-year-old Kevin Gudde dead after getting struck by a vehicle in Ephrata (Ephrata, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BU29z_0fa7Qhen00

Officials identified 31-year-old Kevin Gudde as the victim who was killed after getting struck by a vehicle Monday in Ephrata.

The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at around 9:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Alder Street Northwest near Ephrata High School. The investigation reports showed that a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 23-year-old Aaron J Koski, of Moses Lake, hit the walking pedestrian.

Gudde was declared dead at the scene by the officials. It is unknown if drugs and alcohol were involved in the accident. No further details are available.

An investigation is ongoing.

May 11, 2022

Comments / 1

Related
Nationwide Report

34-year-old man injured after a crash with a semi-truck in Snoqualmie Pass (Snoqualmie Pass, WA)

A 34-year-old man, from Ellensburg, was hurt after his vehicle crashed into a semi-truck in Snoqualmie Pass. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 90. The preliminary investigation revealed that 59-year-old Joseph Stygar, from Marysville, was driving a semi-truck west on I-90 when he failed to maintain control on a snowy Interstate 90.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Nationwide Report

42-year-old Anthony C Fluaitt dead after a single-car crash near Naches (Naches, WA)

Authorities identified 42-year-old Anthony C Fluaitt as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon near Naches. The fatal car crash was reported at about 4:24 p.m. on U.S. Highway 12. According to the investigation reports, 42-year-old Naches man was heading westbound on U.S. 12, approximately two miles east of Naches, when he failed to maintain control of his 2015 Kia Optima.
NACHES, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a traffic collision in Lynden (Lynden, WA)

On Thursday, one person was injured following a motor vehicle accident in Lynden. Officers actively responded to the intersection of Hannegan and Abbott Roads at around 11:50pm after getting reports of a traffic collision. According to the firefighters, they were initially sent to the area of S 1st Street and Hannegan Road at approximately 11:25pm on reports of lines sparking and arcing.
Nationwide Report

53-year-old Richard Choptij dead after a motorcycle crash in Granite Falls (Granite Falls, WA)

Authorities identified 53-year-old Richard Choptij as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Granite Falls. The fatal motorcycle crash took place on Highway 92 and Jordan Road. According to the investigation reports, Richard Choptij was riding his motorcycle shortly before noon, going towards a roundabout at Highway 92 and Jordan Road.
GRANITE FALLS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ephrata, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Ephrata, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Ephrata, WA
Accidents
Moses Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Moses Lake, WA
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Kirsten L Kotz dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-90 near Easton (Easton, WA)

Authorities identified 33-year-old Kirsten L Kotz, from Spanaway, as the woman who lost her life following a rollover crash on Wednesday night near Easton. The fatal single-vehicle accident took place on Interstate 90 near Kachess Lake Road at about 6:39 p.m. According to the investigation reports, the driver was traveling east on I-90 through Easton with her 7-year-old son. For unknown reasons, the vehicle swerved off the roadway and hit a cement barrier to the right of the roadway.
EASTON, WA
Nationwide Report

Man killed following a high-speed crash near Naches (Naches, WA)

A man lost his life after a high-speed collision near Naches. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place on Highway 12 and Milepost 193. The preliminary investigation showed that a man was traveling at extremely high rate of speed when his car smashed into the right guard rail. He kept going, crossing over the center line and into the left lane. As the man continued, he went through the left guard rail.
NACHES, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Drugs#Accident#Wa#Ephrata High School#Jeep Grand Cherokee
Nationwide Report

Pedestrian hospitalized after a hit-and-run collision in north Reno (Reno, NV)

One person received serious injuries after getting struck by a truck late Thursday night in north Reno. As per the initial information, multiple agencies immediately responded to the area of Wedekind Road and Platora Way at around 9:30 p.m. in response to a hit-and-run crash. The preliminary reports showed that a pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a full size crew-cab pickup hit them. The driver of the truck fled the scene after the accident.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, 2 injured following a traffic collision near Kent (Kent, WA)

On Thursday morning, one person died while two others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Kent. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the 27100 block of East Valley Highway before 4 a.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash. According to the officials, two people sustained injuries and one person was killed as a result of the accident.
KENT, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a traffic collision in Benton County involving two semi-trucks (Plymouth, WA)

On Wednesday morning, at least one person suffered injuries following a crash that also brought down power lines in Benton County. As per the initial information, the crash involving two semi-trucks took place at the intersection of WA-14 and S Plymouth Rd at about 5:00 a.m. The early reports showed that two semi-trucks crashed into each other for reasons that are yet to be known. At least one person suffered injuries as a result of crash; however, it is unknown how many people in total were involved or if their injuries were life-threatening.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

One car burns, another flips

COEUR d'ALENE - One car caught fire after crashing, and another flipped over in separate accidents on Thursday. There were no serious injuries. Coeur d'Alene firefighters responded to Interstate 90, milepost 11, and found a vehicle that had struck the guardrail and caught fire. The driver suffered minor injuries, while...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Nationwide Report

2 people hospitalized following a car vs. farm tractor collision near Conklin (Chester Township, MI)

2 people hospitalized following a car vs. farm tractor collision near Conklin (Chester Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On early Friday morning, a 20-year-old Grand Rapids woman and a 29-year-old Conklin man suffered injuries following a car vs. farm tractor collision near Conklin in northeast Ottawa County. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Harding Street near 16th Avenue at 1:35 AM in response to a two-vehicle crash [...]
CONKLIN, MI
Nationwide Report

52-year-old Pedra Camarena Pastor seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash south of Prosser (Prosser, WA)

Authorities identified 52-year-old Pedra Camarena Pastor, from Grandview, as the man who suffered serious injuries following a traffic collision on Monday south of Prosser. The two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Highway 221 and Sellards Road shortly after 5 p.m. According to the investigation reports, Matthew E Berg, of Kennewick, had stopped his pickup at the intersection when he pulled into the path of the Nissan Sentra, driven by Camarena Pastor.
PROSSER, WA
q13fox.com

1 dead, 2 injured in crash on East Valley Highway near Kent

KENT, Wash. - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday morning on East Valley Highway. Crews with Puget Sound Fire responded to a report of a two-car collision in the 27100 block of East Valley Highway before 4 a.m. near Kent. Fire officials told...
KENT, WA
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 19-year-old Altinay Euridisse Valdez who died after a crash on the South Side (San Antonio, TX)

Authorities identified 19-year-old Altinay Euridisse Valdez who died after a crash on the South Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 19-year-old Altinay Euridisse Valdez as the second victim who died after a rollover accident that also claimed the life of 21-year-old Jaime Perez on Wednesday night along a South Side street. The fatal car crash took place near Research Plaza and S. New Braunfels Avenue [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy