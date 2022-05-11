31-year-old Kevin Gudde dead after getting struck by a vehicle in Ephrata (Ephrata, WA)

Officials identified 31-year-old Kevin Gudde as the victim who was killed after getting struck by a vehicle Monday in Ephrata.

The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at around 9:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Alder Street Northwest near Ephrata High School. The investigation reports showed that a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 23-year-old Aaron J Koski, of Moses Lake, hit the walking pedestrian.

Gudde was declared dead at the scene by the officials. It is unknown if drugs and alcohol were involved in the accident. No further details are available.

An investigation is ongoing.

