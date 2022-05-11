ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Child dies after falling into septic tank in Cherokee Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDACe_0fa7QKYC00

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A child is dead after falling into a septic tank Tuesday morning in Cherokee County.

Emergency crews responded to a house on Bonner Road in Gaffney around 11:00 a.m. in regards to a child who had fallen into a septic tank.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the family was visiting friends on Bonner Road when the mother noticed the child missing.

During a search around the home, the lid on the septic tank was noticed to have been upside down.

The coroner said the mother and other people removed the lid and found a pacifier floating in the water.

The boy was found underwater. He was removed, CPR was performed but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 2-year-old Hawkins Dusty Abercrombie, of Calcium, New York.

This incident remains under investigation by the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Upstate deputies searching for missing woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE -- The Greenville Sheriff's Office says Shannan McCausland has been found safe. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about the whereabouts of a missing woman. Deputies are searching for Shannan McCausland, 46, who they said was last seen at about 8:30 p.m....
FOX Carolina

Driver dies in crash after running off road in Fountain Inn, troopers say

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver has died after running off the road along Highway 418 in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the left side of the road, and hit multiple trees. The driver sadly passed away on scene.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
County
Cherokee County, SC
Gaffney, SC
Crime & Safety
Gaffney, SC
Accidents
Cherokee County, SC
Accidents
Cherokee County, SC
Crime & Safety
WYFF4.com

Driver killed in late-night crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died in a crash Thursday night. State troopers said the crash happened on Highway 418 just outside of Fountain Inn at approximately 11:20 p.m. According to troopers, a car crossed over the center line, went off the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Two inmates found dead in same unit at jail in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say two inmates have been found dead in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says the Greenville County jail inmates were found unconscious by employees around 4 p.m. Thursday. Paramedics pronounced them dead inside the jail. Autopsies are planned for Friday. The coroner’s office didn’t release any additional information including whether there was any sign of trauma or the names of the inmates or the charges they faced. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office runs the jail and hadn’t released any information on the deaths Thursday night.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies need help finding Upstate man last seen at McDonald’s in March

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man who was last seen at a McDonald’s in March. Deputies said Billy J. Martinez was last seen on March 24 at the McDonald’s on Whitehall Road and Pearman Dairy Road. Martinez...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Septic Tank#Accident#Cherokee Co#Cpr#Calcium
FOX Carolina

Task force investigating death of Anderson County newborn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Child Fatality Task Force is investigating the sudden death of a newborn baby on Thursday. The coroner said the 1-month-old baby girl died after EMS responded to Boulevard Heights for reports of an infant unresponsive. The baby had no apparent medical history....
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

74-year-old man drowns on West Point Lake

TROUP COUNTY, Georgia (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drowning at West Point Lake. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 74-year-old, Randall Wilson of Carrollton, Georgia. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, on May 12, 2022, deputies were dispatched to the Yellow Jacket Boat […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRAL News

Toddler killed after falling into septic tank in South Carolina

Gaffney, S.C. — A family is mourning the loss of a 2-year-old who died after falling into a septic tank in South Carolina. Investigators said the boy was visiting family friends at a home in Gaffney when his mother noticed he was missing. As they were looking for him,...
GAFFNEY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

Missing 5-year-old found safe in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said they found Kyzier safely. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is asking the public for help in locating a missing child. RCSD said five-year-old Kyzier was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday. He was seen on a neighbor’s doorbell near his home on Brighton Hill Rd near Parklane Rd.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy