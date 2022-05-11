ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

April's consumer report expected to show inflation has peaked in the U.S.

By Jenn Schanz
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsmdr_0fa7QAiw00

Wednesday’s consumer price index will show just how much Americans have been paying for everything from gasoline to hamburger meat.

Right now, analysts believe the April index will show that inflation has already peaked.

This comes as AAA reports a new record high gas average for Michiganders who are now paying on average $4.38 at the pump.

If analyst predictions are correct, this is good news for consumers everywhere. But when will we feel the relief?

Last month's index report showed inflation at 8.1%. That's down from 8.5% in March.

That fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be driving factors in the rise of inflation.

“I want every American to know that I'm taking inflation very seriously and it's my top domestic priority," President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Inflation#Russia#Hamburger Meat#Americans#Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy